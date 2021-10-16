Dominick Cruz, former UFC 135-pound champion

Without speaking directly of Khabib Nurmagomedov (29-0), Dominick Cruz poses a question to fighters who have retired undefeated. The former 135-pound world champion, who has lost three fights in his more than 15-year career, among many other problems he has had, especially health, believe that it is necessary to lose to know what you are made of. Here we read his words in The MMA Hour.

Dominick Cruz questions retired undefeated fighters

“I look at this whole sport from a completely different frame of mind these days than I ever have before. Cause I had to rewrite my belief systems as I won and lost, won and lost.

That’s one of the reasons I’m here. I have never felt so much loss in two years in my life. And then go back and win again after feeling that defeat … there is no understanding of oneself like that.

«So, any athlete who left the sport undefeated, I ask him: Are you really undefeated? Or didn’t you challenge yourself as hard as you could? And if you did, what would it look like on the other side?

Dominick Cruz when he was the UFC Bantamweight World Champion | Image: Josh Hedges / Zuffa LLC / Zuffa LLC via .

“Anyone who comes out undefeated in this sport, I understand, is undefeated. But are you undefeated? Or could you have pushed a little harder to get to the next level? And be defeated and then you come back and claim defeat with a victory and see what your next level is, what is your next evolution in life.

«It’s not just about winning and being perfect. Nothing in life is that. You cannot dodge defeat. You can’t dodge the pain. You can’t dodge any of that. So what is the point? You better check it out.

Because when it happens… the question is when it happens, what are you going to do with it? Are you going to give up and say, ‘I’m retired, I didn’t quit’? Or are you going to get back on the horse and see what else you can be? Find out how you can overcome it.

«I was lucky to have that experience and do it, and I’m still on that journey. And let’s see what comes next.

Khabib Nurmagomedov before retiring from the UFC

