Domino’s Pizza has released the fourth installment of its documentary series Domino’s Originals, dedicated to showing the more human side of gaming and the origin of the passion for video games of the most representative figures of the gaming scene. The last film, starring Cristina López, better known as Cristinini, begins in the same way as the previous ones dedicated to Lolito Fdez, Ibai Llanos and Willyrex: “I am Cristinini, I am a presenter and streamer, and this is my story”.

Viewers will be able to discover in the documentary how this video game lover has broken all the molds of the gamer territory with her communication skills and has managed to make her passion her profession. Cristinini began working as a clerk in a GAME store and has become the female figure with the most Twitch followers in Spain and Latin America (2.6M). Colleagues such as Ibai Llanos, Anouc and Maya Pixelskaya have participated in the documentary, as well as relatives and friends of Cristinini.

The documentary Domino’s Originals: Cristinini has been presented exclusively in the main arena of the Gamergy event, one of the most important and spectacular gamer encounters in Spain, last Friday, December 17 at 7:30 p.m. An appointment with Cristinini to which many of her fans could attend to meet her and enjoy the projection live. In addition, Cristinini was signing the poster and the shirt of the piece to the long line of fans who wanted to share this moment of her career with her and she did not hesitate to continue serving them outside after the doors closed. Those who have not yet seen the film, it is available open on Cristinini’s YouTube channel (1.3M subscribers) and accumulates more than 116K views in just 48 hours.

In addition, in the return of face-to-face events such as Gamergy, a brand like Domino’s Pizza could not be missing, which has supported the gaming industry since its inception. For this reason, in addition to choosing this meeting to present Domino’s Originals: Cristinini, the brand has had a presence in Gamergy World, a virtual world in which a virtual movie theater has been developed and all the deliveries of Domino’s Originals can be seen; in the Road to Gamergy Competition, sponsoring a Fortnite competition led by streamer SUJA; and with a product sales booth with a lounge where you can eat while you watch the documentaries on a 70-inch screen.

Domino’s Pizza, Webedia and Arena’s commitment to gaming

The Domino’s Originals documentary series is a Webedia brainchild, jointly developed with Arena for Domino’s Pizza. The concept was born in 2019 with the purpose of delving into the history and personality of the most relevant characters on the national gaming scene. Domino’s Pizza wants, with this documentary series, to break down the prejudices that exist in society around video games and humanize its protagonists. Domino’s Originals now has four films that have been dedicated to learning about the history of Lolito Fdez, Ibai Llanos, Willyrex and, the latter, Cristinini. Who will star in the next one?

This branded content is part of the Domino’s Gaming project in which Domino’s Pizza, which has positioned itself as “the pizza of gamers” has been immersed since 2014, when it became the first non-endemic video game brand to bet on esports and gaming. Domino’s Gaming strategy is developed by Arena through its specialized division Arena Play, which works on the integration of brands in the esports and gaming ecosystem and its main purpose is to provoke transcendent, differential and valuable connections between the brand and the gamer community.

For its part, Webedia is the leading digital entertainment group and has produced this documentary with the participation of several of its business areas: NOOB, a creative and innovation agency in audiovisual projects with a disruptive vocation, and VIZZ, a talent representation agency exclusively from the group, among which are 3 of the 5 Twitch channels with the most audience and 4 of the 7 YouTube channels most followed in Spain.

You can see the documentary in the following LINK.