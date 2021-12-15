For four months, the Fernández dynasty has gone a long way alongside the “Charro de Huentitán”, and his death has left a real and great pain for his family and his fans.

It was on December 12 when the world had to say goodbye to the famous singer in the VFG arena, located on the ranch that was owned by “the three foals” in his native Guadalajara.

Related news

What was quite clear is that the Fernández family is much more united than ever, since the interpreter’s four children and their respective offspring were at the singer’s farewell.

However, there was something that caught the attention of several followers, and it was the reunion between the eldest of “Don Chente’s children” and his ex-wife, the journalist Mara Patricia Castañeda.

And is that in the midst of the amount of media that appeared outside the family ranch to cover the last goodbye of “Don Chente”, Vicente Fernández Jr., had some considerations with his ex-wife.

The also singer decided to take the journalist out of the shoving and talk to her inside the property, something that annoyed some of his fellow journalists.

Right at the funeral, the journalist decided to accompany the family of her ex-husband and Cuquita herself, she was very happy to see her again, and even “preferred” her to the current girlfriend of her eldest son, Mariana González.

The images were captured by the cameras of “Ventaneando” on Tv Azteca, where you can see how the widow of “Charro de Huentitán” invites Mara Patricia to sit next to her, something she did not do with the “Mexican Kardashian”.

It should be noted that Vicente Fernández Jr. came to greet his ex-wife by the hand of his current partner, but they had already met in the afternoon, when the influencer kissed the journalist’s hand.

It seems that Vicente Fernández Jr.’s new partner has been much smarter. Photo: IG / marapatriciacastaneda / marianagp01

The meeting between Mara Patricia Castañeda and Mariana González

The former and current partner of Vicente Fernández Jr., met just outside the “Tres Potrillos” ranch, when the journalist was able to capture the arrival of the influencer to say goodbye to her father-in-law.

Just at the end of the interview that Mara conducted with Mariana, the young blonde took the journalist by the hand and thanked her for all the support she was giving them and even kissed her hand.

The gesture was captured by several cameras and even the journalist told him not to do it, and both dedicated some words of encouragement to each other, a meeting that had too much impact on those present.

Love story between Mara Patricia Castañeda and Vicente Fernández Jr.

The love story between them was like a true fairy tale, because after a long courtship from him, it worked for them to arrive at the altar in 2007, and they immediately stole everyone’s attention.

And it is that the journalist was very well received by the Fernández dynasty, and her husband did not miss the opportunity to show her all his love, as many say that he really loved her.

However, their love lasted only eight years, because everything indicates that the Mexican journalist cheated on her husband with nothing more and nothing less than Carlos Rivera.

The relationship between them only lasted eight years due to her infidelity. Photo: TV Notes

Some rumors suggest that the one who realized the infidelity was Vicente’s younger brother, “El Potrillo”, something that was never confirmed by either of them.

Follow the Herald USA in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE