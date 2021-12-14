

María del Refugio Abarca, Vicente Fernández’s widow, receives a hug during Vicente Fernández’s wake

Photo: Francisco Guasco / .

“To all the people who are watching us, who asked and sent blessings, ordered Masses and prayed, to all those people Yor send you the blessing with all my heart“Were the words of María del Refugio Abarca, Vicente Fernández’s widow, during the Mexican singer’s wake.

Doña Cuquita, as she is known, also thanked all the people who kept Chente in their prayers, who died on December 12 at 81 years of age.

“I thank you and may God take care of you all” he said in the company of his sons Alejandro Fernández and Vicente Fernández Jr, before everyone present broke into great applause.

In this video where Doña Cuquita gives the words published on the Instagram of El Gordo and La Flaca, hundreds of people have left their messages of support and love for the now widowed Vicente Fernández and all the members of the family. They have also expressed their love and admiration for the “Charro de Huentitán”.

“So beautiful God bless you and give you great strength. I am so sorry”.

“Thanks to you Doña Cuquita for once again sharing her dear husband with us, his audience that loves him so much ”.

“His life partner became his eternal love, his strength angel. God bless you”.

“His pain is felt by all Mexicans.”

These are some of the messages that can be read in the post that has so far garnered 427,037 views.

Alejandro Fernández also sent some heartfelt words to all the people who have expressed their love for Vicente Fernández.

“On behalf of the Fernández Abarca family, I want to thank each and every one of you for each demonstration of affection and love that you made towards my father. I want to thank all the people who came from anywhere in Mexico and who were very aware of my father’s health. Many thanks to all the media, friends and family. Thank you also and I ask for a loud applause to the doctors who were treating my father who gave until the end to try to have him here with us. Thank you very much, God bless you and may Vicente live forever, “said Alejandro Fernández.

