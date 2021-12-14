

Former President Donald Trump and his former Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows.

Photo: Alex Wong / .

Mark Meadows, who was former President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, asked the former president to speak out against the invasion of the Capitol by his followers, but the Republican ignored it.

The former official faced pressure from the former president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., as well as from several Fox New presenters.s, according to a series of messages read in the Select Committee of the House of Representatives about the events that occurred on January 6.

The messages were delivered to the panel by Meadows and show how presenters Sean Hannity, Brian Kilmeade and Laura Ingraham, as well as Trump, Jr., were pressuring the former official to convince the president to intervene to stop the insurrection.

“You have to condemn this shit as soon as possible,” Trump Jr. reportedly wrote to Meadows.

He would have responded with some frustration: “I am putting a lot of pressure on him. I agree”.

The vice president of the Committee, the republican Liz cheney (Wyoming), was the one who read the texts during a hearing on Monday night.

“We need an address from the Oval Office. You have to lead now. It has gone too far and it has gotten out of control, “Trump Jr. wrote to the former chief of staff.

Other Fox News presenters joined that message.

“Mark, the president needs to tell the people in the Capitol to go home.. This is hurting us all. He is destroying his legacy, ”Ingraham wrote. Kilmeade and Hannity were writing in the same vein.

Several other messages came from people trapped in Congress, as violence escalated.

“Mark, the protesters are literally storming the Capitol. They break windows in doors, they run in. Is Trump going to say something? ”, It was read.

Monday’s hearing, where the messages were read, was to condemn Meadows’ contempt for refusing to cooperate with the Committee investigating the events.

Meadows has claimed that Trump “acted swiftly” to quell the January 6 riots., but the messages say otherwise.

Representative Cheney accused former President Trump of not acting during the 187 minutes that the insurrection lasted in the congressional offices, the day the Electoral College votes would be certified.

“The violence was evident to all … President Trump refused to act when our president’s action was necessary, essential, and indeed required, by his oath to our Constitution,” Cheney lamented.