ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 30: Former president of the United States Donald Trump waves prior to Game Four of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Truist Park on October 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Zarrilli / .)

Former President Donald Trump made an appearance at Game 4 of the World Series, which caused intense reactions on Twitter.

Former President Donald Trump is no stranger to seeking out attention, especially now that he is out of the White House after losing the election to Joe Biden last year. That was evident on Saturday, as he released a statement claiming that he received an invite to Game 4 of the World Series from MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and New York Yankees president Randy Levine, which turned out to be untrue, much like his “the election was stolen from me ”claims.

Nevertheless, Trump was in attendance at Truist Park alongside former First Lady Melania, to watch the Atlanta Braves take on the Houston Astros.

As it the case with Trump, his appearance will generate strong reactions on Twitter, especially rom his supporters and his detractors.

Who else would love to see Donald Trump get arrested in front of everyone at the World Series tonight? – dylan🇺🇸 (@dylanmsmitty) October 30, 2021

Imagine Donald Trump coming to your team’s World Series game and not booing the shit out of him. – Jack (@Unsilent) October 31, 2021

Saw Donald Trump on TV at the World Series tonight. Shouldn’t he be locked up or something? – Jeffrey Evan Gold (@jeffgoldesq) October 31, 2021

Donald Trump at the World Series. As if Braves / Astros weren’t repellent enough. – Just Johny (@johnyhuber) October 31, 2021

Watch World Series tonight in Atlanta … Herschel Walker is going to be there and Donald Trump is going with him. Watch crowd reaction when jumbotron shows them… it will tell you what Walker’s chances of winning Georgia Senate seat are and what Trump’s favorability is now. – david w. thompson (@ dwthompson1945) October 30, 2021

Trump reception at World Series Game 4

Trump was briefly acknowledged to be in attendance by the FOX broadcast. Video did circulate across social media of Trump participating in the Tomahawk chop with Braves fans at Truist Park.

Also in attendance with Trump is Herschel Walker, who is running for United States Senate to represent Georgia. Trump endorsed Walker in his run against incumbent Reverend Raphael Warnock.

45 previously attended the 2019 World Series at Nationals Park, and he was greeted with a mixed reaction from fans when introduced by the PA announcer.