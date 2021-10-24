There are leaderships that are based on tradition, leaderships that are based on management adequate from a concrete ideology and leaderships that are based on the charisma. The one of Donald trump It is one of the latter and, therefore, it needs constant stimuli that make its electorate remain upright and mobilized.

For four years, the former Republican president was accused of governing by tweeting as something pejorative, but the truth is that each of those tweets and each of his messages on Facebook, copied and pasted tens of thousands of times, only increased. his popularity, for better or for worse.

That has always been the basic strategy of Donald trump in everything he has undertaken in life: getting others to talk about him, that is, setting the agenda. That and looking for a common enemy, which is something that never fails. That enemy will vary according to the business and in this case it is “progressivism”, in general, without nuances. What unites a California trump player from Los Angeles and one from Kentucky?What in turn links them to a Madrid or Hungarian in love with Trump? The hatred of that supposed common enemy in a diverse way and changing speech. As if Joe Biden were the same as Pablo Echenique.

Since, as a result of the occupation of the Capitol on January 6, both Jack Dorsey as Mark Zuckerberg decided to cancel Donald Trump’s personal accounts, the billionaire has obviously lost a very important speaker. Nor is it that it was too bad for him, taking into account that he was running a serious risk of overexposure and that, after all, there are three years until the next presidential elections, but this distance from the internet could not last much longer. Hence, after several attempts to revive social networks linked to the American extreme right – a hodgepodge of religious fanaticism and unscientific confusion – Trump has announced the creation of his own social network, under the name Truth.

The 15-M of the deep America

What is Truth? What has been leaked from this new social network makes it very similar, almost identical, to Twitter. It differs in its intentions, which are overtly political. In ‘Truth’ all those who are tired of the “liberal dogmas” are invited to collaborate, taking into account that “liberal” in Anglo-Saxon political jargon is the equivalent of our “progressive”. Definitely, Truth intends to include in its bosom anyone who does not agree with public health, with vaccines, with immigration policy or with limitations on the possession of weapons, Everyone is welcome.

There, Trump runs a very great risk. His message has always been “against”, he has always defined himself as a maverick who faces the great powers, ignoring that, for four years, no one has been more powerful in the world. What would then be his role in a network of interaction with people who think like him or are even capable of leading that thought to the fiercest paranoia, following the postulates of the platform to the letter Q-Anon? That conspiranoids are part of the Trump electorate is obvious, but beware, Trump does not win elections just because of conspiranoids, there is much more.

The idea of ​​establishing a church of faithful may be fine if you are convinced that those faithful share religion. In this case, it is not so clear. They are many, they are very noisy and each one tends to shoot for their own interest. Truth runs the risk of becoming a 15M assembly monopolized by extremist groups bordering on terrorism.

That is what the aforementioned Trump risk consists of: in not being carried away by drift. Being able to maintain your own speech in the face of all the crazy things that are going to be said on that website … and at the same time, everyone will like them. Maintain a certain authority that allows you to be the leader of the movement, even if the movement itself does not know very well where it is going. To be the emblem of the anti-vaccines and at the same time to be vaccinated from the first moment.

The decisive struggle in the Republican Party

During this first year of the Biden administration, Trump’s struggle has been internal. And not easy to win. Losing the presidency at age 74 after a first term and trusting that four years later your party will elect you as a candidate for a second is something unusual. That we are not only considering it, but that we take it for granted speaks very well of Donald Trump’s gifts of conviction, that will be 77 when the primaries start and 78 when the elections come. Keep in mind that, before Trump, only ten presidents lost the re-election elections. Of those ten, only Glover Cleveland got a second term eight years after the first. It was in 1892.

In such changing times and without a prior anchor in the Republican Party – Trump is a candidate, not a militant, he never has been – it is normal for the former president to feel that he has to earn the nomination every day. Anytime, another candidate may come out on your left or on your right and beat him in charisma and message. At the moment, there are more who go to his wheel and prefer not to overtake, but to support.

Recently, the video of the Republican candidate for governor of Nevada, an example of thoroughbred Trumpism: a desert, a pick-up, a Trump 2024 sticker, a pistol at his belt and as a proposal, the attack on the “liberal” media. It is understood that ‘Truth’ is intended to be that: not just direct contact with the potential electorate but a platform for other Republican leaders who seek the blessing of the great patriarch outside of the usual party structures.

Everyone knows that the relationship between Trump and Mitch McConnell, Probably the most important institutional office in the Republican Party right now – minority leader in the Senate – is tense, to say the least. At the moment, Trump has not managed to get rid of McConnell … but it is also true that McConnell has not been able to get rid of Trump despite his few internal support, his electoral defeat and his estrangement from the more traditional media of the American right. Abounding what looks like a Soviet gerontocracy, McConnell is 79 years old. It is not to spearhead many renovations.

Paving the way for 2024

What do Trump’s polls say a year after losing the election? Here you have to take into account two very important factors: to begin with, Joe Biden’s crash in terms of popular approval. Biden is one of the lowest-valued presidents in the first year of his term, although the polarization of the US electorate has a lot to do with that. Some polls of Rasmussen, demonstrably closely related to the Republican Party, give him an advantage of up to thirteen points with Biden. The rest speak practically of a tie if Biden were his rival and a small advantage if he were – it seems most likely – the vice president Kamala harris.

Now, everything is too recent and Trump’s tactic seems clear: insist on the past, insist on conspiracy and fraud, insist on hatred against hatred. Losing can sting for a long time, but it’s hard for it to sting for four years. That’s probably the function of Truth: on the one hand, todrop the theory of the alleged fraud as much as possible. Again, the tactics of the enemy that unites within the very wide diversity. On the other hand, generate new offenses and new demands that include Trump as a necessary savior. Manage the message and the needs.

The problem that Trump is going to have is that a sufficiently cohesive group of Republicans appears. For now, that is neither seen nor expected. Each one makes war on his own. Ted Cruz on the one hand, Mike Pence on the other, and so on. Nobody dares to mean too much for what may happen. Now, there will come a time – and it will probably be after the midterms of 2022, on the outcome of which many things will depend – when ambitions may trump loyalty.

If the Republican Party achieves a good result and recovers both cameras, it is very likely that in 2024 it will reach the White House again. Let us not forget, in any case, that since his father’s victory in 1988, only George W. Bush, in 2004, has been able to win the popular vote for the GOP, and that makes you depend on very few votes in very few places.

The appearance of a strong, charismatic, young candidate, capable of connecting with the most rural America and at the same time responding to the challenges of the most urban America, with the support of a good part of the party leadership and media such as Fox, would put Donald Trump in serious trouble for reelection. What is clear and we can take for granted is that the former president will not appear if he does not have a very high percentage of possibility of victory. You don’t need to add another loss to your resume that you can’t blame on anyone. At the moment, he is assembling himself and seems strong. We will see how it responds in the long distance.

