The tragic incident on the movie set Rust continues to give something to talk about after it was revealed that during the filming the actor Alec Baldwin fired a gun and as a result the death of the cinematographer occurred Halyna hutchins and caused the director to get hurt. As the police investigation continues, voices continue to be added to speak out about it. Baldwin said he is cooperating with the authorities every day, and although the general opinion is that it was all an accident, there can be someone who has a different idea. This time it is Donald Trump, who had a few words to say about the event.

Do not miss it: Rust: gunsmith lawyers believe someone else intentionally put a live bullet

The former president said that the actor Alec baldwin could have intentionally shot the cinematographer Halyana hutchins on the set where it was filmed Rust last month. By suggesting that it was not an accident, which is what is believed, many consider that Trump is taking it out in this way because it is well known that Baldwin played the former president in the parodies that the comedy show Saturday night Live He has done, especially in the time he was in charge of the North American nation. He never liked what they did with his image and when he had a presence on Twitter he used to say it publicly.

Now, according to what Deadline reports, the Business Insider medium noted that Donald trump had an appearance on the podcast of a conservative radio host named Chris stigall where they talked about everything a little. When brought up, the former president said he has always noticed there is something strange about Baldwin, calling it crazy and troublesome before mentioning that it might have had something to do with the accident after all.

He’s a troubled guy. Something’s wrong with him. I have watched it for years. He gets into fistfights with reporters. It is a cuckoo bird. He is a madman. And usually when there is someone like that, in my opinion, he had something to do with it.

We recommend you: Dwayne Johnson announces never to use real guns in his movies again after Rust incident

Among the things that have been reported by the media, we find that Baldwin has referred to the incident as an accident. He has said that on the set of Rust He was told that the gun was not loaded and has assured on more than one occasion that he is as devastated by the tragedy as everyone else. After this news, many have not hesitated to remember what happened to Brandon Lee, when a scene involving a gun took his life; Supposedly, it was not loaded with ammunition that could injure a person, but we already know how it all ended.

Trump went on to say that the situation is too strange and that he does not understand how a person who “is not even in the movie” ends up dead, also suggesting that it is as if the actor had purposely targeted him.

But if nothing else, how do you pick up a gun and whether it’s loaded or not, how do you pick up a gun, point at someone who’s not even in the movie and point at that person and pull the trigger and I know now she’s dead? It’s strange. Who would take a gun and point it at a cinematographer and pull the trigger, and she’s dead? As poorly preserved, which means you know the people who take care of the gear and the weapons and everything else … But even if it was loaded, and that’s a weird thing, maybe he loaded it.

Finally, Trump referred to the time in which Baldwin played him in Saturday night Live, something that he continues to deny to this day:

There is something wrong with him. He’s a sick guy. I mean, I’ve watched it for years because it did. It seemed like a bad job to imitate me.

Continue reading: Rust: Dave Halls, subject who gave Alec Baldwin a loaded gun, revealed not to be from Directors Guild of America