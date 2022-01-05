

Trump was charged with assault, battery, complicity in assault, and battery under the District of Columbia public safety statute.

Photo: Paul J. Richards / . / .

WASHINGTON – Three policemen sued former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday for his role during his followers’ assault on the Capitol in Washington on January 6, 2021, in which five people were killed and about 140 officers were injured.

With these, there are already ten actions against Trump after two agents denounced the former Republican leader in March and seven more in August last year.

NEW: Three more police officers who repsonded to the Jan. 6 attack – including two who helped lawmakers evacaute from the Capitol – suing Donald Trump today over physical and emotional traumas they suffered.https: //t.co/FPSN22LycV – Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 4, 2022

This Tuesday, Marcus J. Moore of the Capitol Police, filed an action in a District of Columbia court under the Ku Kux Klan Act of 1871.

That law was passed 15 years after the end of America’s civil war (1861-1865) to protect both African-Americans freed from slavery and congressional lawmakers from violence by white supremacist groups like the Ku Klux Klan ( KKK).

This law prohibits intimidation of federal officials to prevent them from doing their job.

Moore, with ten years at the institution and who helped evacuate legislators during the assault, alleges that he was traumatized by the acts of violence that occurred that day and that since then he has suffered from tinnitus, as well as other emotional sequelae.

BREAKING: Capitol Police Officer Marcus J. Moore files a lawsuit against Trump because he “directed” and “abetted” the deadly insurrection. Moore is a 10-year veteran of the force and a prime example of the “blue lives” Republicans pretend to love. RT IF YOU SUPPORT HIS LAWSUIT! pic.twitter.com/wfH2a2ejj5 – Jack Mobley (@Greenerpalmbea) January 4, 2022

He is seeking a $ 75,000 settlement with his lawsuit, in which he is supported by the firm Patrick Malone & Associates and the non-profit organization Protect Democracry.

“Our client suffered physical and psychological injuries as a result of the insurgents incited by the former president to interrupt the peaceful transfer of power,” said Patrick Malone, the officer’s attorney, in a statement quoted by The Hill newspaper.

Also Bobby Tabron and DeDivine K. Carter, from the Metropolitan Police -force that provided support to the Capitol Police to contain the protesters-, They sued for having suffered physical attacks during the violent incursion.

The officers accuse Trump of assault and battery, complicity in the assault and battery, violation of the public safety statute of the District of Columbia, among others, for which they ask for compensation of $ 75,000 dollars and the payment of other expenses.

On January 6, 2021, some 10,000 people – the majority supporters of Trump (2017-2021) – marched towards the Capitol and some 800 broke into the building to prevent the victory of the now US president, Joe Biden, from being ratified in front of the Republican candidate in the November 2020 elections.

