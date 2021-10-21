It seems that Donald Trump will keep his promise and next month he will launch the new Truth Social platform that he promised months ago.

It may be true this time. When Donald Trump left the White House, he promised that he would create his own social network after the problems he suffered on the different platforms that classified his publications as false or inciting violence while he was president.

After much announcing it, in May of this year he launched a blog on his personal page that resembled Twitter and that was far from successful. It ended up disappearing. But yesterday it was reported through Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) that the social network Truth Social.

The announcement was made in the usual terms of the former president of the United States and it was reported that it will come out as a necessity, with the aim of “making in the face of the tyranny of big technologies“, as reported in CNET.

Donald Trump has reported through a statement that Truth Social has created because “We live in a world where The Taliban Have A Twitter Presence, But Their Favorite US President Has Been Silenced“.

According to what he has been commenting on for a long time, it is the large technology companies that censor people with thoughts like yours and in the new social network they will be able to express themselves with total freedom and without fear of retaliation.

In regards to the times they drive, the beta version will be released next month with guest users and in the first quarter of 2022 will be available the definitive that hopes to gain a foothold in a space as complicated as that dominated by Twitter or Facebook.

In addition, the company Trump Media and Technology Group has reached an agreement with Digital World Acquisition Corporation and will be able to go public. All this is part of an ambitious plan that also includes the launch of the streaming service that will be released under the name TMTG +.

It is clear that Truth Social will be a network focused on users with a very specific political perspective and that will make it difficult for it to be among the most important, but it is sure that in the coming months it will attract our attention with the news that is announced.