The Mavericks-Warriors was not what was expected. It was the night that Dallas would honor Dirk Nowitzki by hanging his jersey with the 41 on the back and the focus was on it, but the look of the game itself was very good and it translated into nothing short of bad. Two teams destined to attack like the most, who have left great offensive records in recent years, found themselves locked in their own fate to finish the match below promise. It was a big party at the American Airlines Center to honor a German giant who was two decades in the team and who raised it to heaven in 2011, the year of the only title so far, what happened was that that well-deserved show surpassed what before (the ceremony was after the game) took place on the floor with the ball in play. 99-82, with the Warriors infected with a horrible Steph, ended the contest. It is not for being ashy or giving these lines another patina of negativity, but In addition, the two teams ended their limping stars: Doncic (26 + 7 + 8 with six losses) again damaged his right ankle that has already been injured this season and ended the game without being able to return to the court; Curry (5/14 shooting from the field) received a strong blow to the quadriceps and his coach says he could rest for the next game. High bill for a meeting that, however, will be remembered more for the joy of Nowitzki and his fans than for the game displayed. “Dallas was the place where he had to be,” Dirk said in one of the anecdotes he recounted during his speech, and that’s how it is and Doncic feels it the same way, as he admitted to reporters. The party, also moderated by a Jason Kidd who offered him, touching on current affairs with a joke, a ten-day contract to the 2.13 genius, ended with Cuban revealing a statue with Nowitzki’s classic shot figure and with Nowitzki dedicating a few words to its discoverer in Germany, the also ex-player Holger Geschwindner, who summarize well the sacrifice of an athlete and the gratitude of knowing who fate puts you in the way: “I know you don’t like the spotlight and you are modest , but this is for you in the same way that it is for me. ”

Curry’s first basket came with just over two minutes to go. This explains what situation he is in, because it is not only from today these failures but from the games following Madison where he broke Allen’s record for triples. He missed a particularly easy shot, unopposed within six feet of the rim. Those first points at stake came when the Warriors were in the middle of the game’s first crisis. The Mavs navigated the equalizer in the first quarter and, after that, gave a first pull in the second period in the wake of Hardaway and with one of the only two triples that Doncic would hit. When the two teams went to the changing rooms, the distance was already eleven goals.

The visitors started better, with Doncic having to match the hits of Curry or Payton with his other triple. So much so that they ate all the difference and got a new one, this time in their favor, of up to seven points. The Mavericks fell asleep for a few minutes and were lucky they woke up fast. Dorian’s portrait, key with two triples that boosted the locals, was to expose the Warriors to their reality: it was going to be their worst game of the season when it ended. That response from Dallas in the third quarter annihilated the opponent, who did not get off the canvas and is already thinking about how to fix this bad image.