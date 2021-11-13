The Mavericks posted their best win of the course. Finally: without haste, without scares, without complications. With an enormous superiority over some Spurs (109-123) whom they had annihilated at the end of the third quarter (77-102) and to those who have already won three times this season (3-0). So the matter is clear between them. And in general: 8-4 for the Mavs, 4-8 for some Spurs who are a fulfilled block as far as they can but very short of talent.

The news, however, was in the excellent performance of the Mavericks, who continue to beat the teams worse than them, which is something, but they prevailed this time with very good feelings. With the usual Jalen Brunson in front of the second unit (17 points), with the most efficient game of Finney-Smith so far this year (15 points, 3/5 in triples, 7 rebounds, 3 steals) and, on everything, with excellent sensations from your star partner. The one that is, thunderously, and the one that should be but does not usually: Doncic finished with 32 points, 12 rebounds, 15 assists, 6/13 on 3s and just two losses. And Kristaps Porzingis, with 32 points, 7 rebounds and 12/22 shooting.

Doncic has already added, he, seven of the 12 games the NBA has seen in the last three seasons of at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists. “It makes life really easy for everyone, soaks up the pressure and finds shots for everyone else,” said Porzingis, who stacked 23 points in a fascinating (by his standards) first-half that closed with a triple finish on the horn. His best production, and that of his team, came with the Latvian as the only interior reference on the track: more spaces, more fluidity. See if Jason Kidd takes notes.

At the Spurs, a day absolutely to forget. It is a team that will win when the opponent lowers their guard or has a bad night. And when he plays against the worst three or four in the NBA. This time he didn’t meet any of those assumptions: 15 + 5 + 4 from Dejounte Murray, 15 + 9 from Keldon Johnson, and almost nothing else.

OKC THUNDER 105-SACRAMENTO KINGS 103

The defeat of the Spurs leaves them below Oklahoma City Thunder, which linked its fourth straight victory, excellent performance, at the expense of some Kings who have lost, for their part, four consecutive games. And they see the ground disappear under their feet again after a more or less promising start to the season. Three this almost miraculous 105-103, is a 5-6 for the OKC and a 5-8 for the Californians, who again seem unable to be happy.

The Thunder, who came back two games in an incredible way to the Lakers, this time turned 18 points behind in the second half, did not send until 93-92 and saved the win in a heroic final play by Lu Dort, that man-mountain who is one of the best defenders in the NBA. De’Aaron Fox (bad start to the season) had possession with 103-103 but Dort stole the ball, crossed the court and scored the winning basket. Afterward, a 3-pointer from Hield didn’t even come close to turning things around. A disaster for the Kings, in which the most reliable are almost always Harrison Barnes (21 points, 5 rebounds) and Holmes (16 + 15). Fox stayed at 16 points and 5 assists and Hield at 14 points. Haliburton is also not at the expected level, for now. In the Thunder, 15 + 8 from Bazley, 7 + 5 + 5 from Giddey and 22 points from Dort. Nit even took, good news, a great match from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (22 points on 24 shots, 3 assists).

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES 94-PHOENIX SUNS 119

The Grizzlies are also underperforming, with a totally porous defense, one of the worst in the NBA so far, and three losses in the last four games. Bad times to receive some Suns in opposite inertia: discreet start and meteoric rise. Seven wins in a row for the finalist of last season, the last one without contemplations or history: 94-119 after taking advantages of more than 10 points in the first quarter and never letting go of the game. Chris Paul had 15 points, 12 assists and 5 steals, Devin Booker 17 points and 7 assists and the rest were put up by Crowder, Bridges, Cam Johnson, Payne … and a great defense that dried up the Grizzlies, led as always by Ja Morant (26 + 12 + 6). Santi Aldama had five minutes in which he contributed 2 points, 1 rebound and 1 assist.

HOUSTON ROCKETS 92-PT BLAZERS 104

At the bottom of the West, along with the Pelicans (1-12) are the Rockets, 1-11 already after losing also against the Trail Blazers (92-104), who are taking advantage of every breath that the calendar gives them to add (6-7 now) in their very discreet start to the season. The visits of Pistons and Blazers have not served to add the second victory of the course to some Rockets who signed their worst game from the line of three (7/32) and held on as they could on the scoreboard, more due to the defects of the Blazers than for its virtues. Jalen Green stayed at 9 points and Alperen Sengun was better (12 points, 4 rebounds) in a rookie rotation that Usman Garuba is still missing. Kevin Porter Jr finished with 18 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists, the most drinkable beyond the contribution of Tate and Eric Gordon. Christian Wood, the star of the team, is a totally unmotivated player at the start of the season: 8 points, 15 rebounds, 0/6 in triples. In the Blazers, without firing rockets: 20 points and 7 assists from Damian Lillard, 17 + 5 from McCollum and 14 + 15 rebounds off the bench for Nassir Little, one of the few good news for Oregonians this season to start.

