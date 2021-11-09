The Dallas Mavericks remain anchored in the leading group in the West. Tied with the trusty Jazz and two wins behind the Atomic Warriors. A magnificent 7-3, perhaps somewhat misleading (the calendar so far has not been the most demanding), but achieving triumphs that no one is going to take away from them. from the locker. There will be time to compete with more fit teams (tomorrow they play in Chicago for example). In the meantime they are dedicated to carrying out the encounters that they are supposed to carry out a team that aspires to enter the playoffs in excess. That should be the Mavs’ goal in the regular league after finishing seventh and fifth the past two seasons, and they are on the right track for now.

On that road, in which so far not many stones have been found, today I had one of the kindest stretches to be found right now in the NBA. The New Orleans Pelicans, without Zion Williamson (not yet debuted) and without Brandon Ingram, they were visiting Dallas. Right now that is as if Santa Claus comes to your house: you know that something is going to be given to you. Louisiana team has the worst record in the league (1-10), they have seven consecutive defeats, lost by a double-digit difference in their last four away games. It could not be less in Dallas, where after a mirage in the first quarter in which the Pelicans started much better and reached 11 up, the waters would return to their usual course at this start of the course.

The thing started, curiously, with a pair of triples from Kripstas Porzingis, a player who normally solves a lot less things than he should. Right after those two baskets They were going to whistle three fouls in 77 seconds and he was not going to be back on track for a long time, but the fuse was lit: 22-4 partial to change the +11 of the Pelicans for a +7 of the Mavs. Luka Doncic meanwhile was dedicated to complying with the file. After his triple winner on the horn against the Celtics today they announced bath and massage in Dallas and, since the Slovenian does not have many opportunities to take a break, he did not miss the opportunity. He finished with 25 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists, just a neat performance for a player used to working miracles.

With him sitting on the bench at the start of the fourth quarter, the Mavs were going to go completely. 12-0 with Tim Hardaway Jr. (17 points, 4/5 in triples) and Jalen Brunson (17 points and 6 assists) commanding operations. The second has four games in a row scoring 10 or more points and today he finished as the top assistant of his team. That, with Doncic involved, are big words.