Luka Doncic is here. Not that he was gone, but the Mavericks’ first win is always reassuring for the fans. Especially, if we take into account the summer they have spent, one turned into a civil war and that it has been partially forgotten by bigger fights (Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons …) but that, of course, it has been there. The output of the manipulator of Mark Cuban, Haralabos Voulgaris, with an enormous influence on the owner, was differential, although the character has recently spoken again to cause a stir within the franchise. But goodbye rick carlisle (now with the Pacers), an institution among Texans, was even more surprising. One of lime and another of sand for an entity that faces a key year with the same franchise player but with another coach.

Jason kidd, who was one of the members of the team that won the ring in 2011Precisely under Carlisle’s orders, he has landed on a dangerous bench with a not-too-flattering reputation. His passage through the benches was forged with two bad experiences (in Nets and Bucks, two teams that are now rivals) and his ability to be a man close to the players is one of his few assets to clarify roles and establish egos in a team desperately in need of results and with Porzingis and Doncic lacking in chemistry. Kidd seems to have reassured his character and his pretenses of greatness as an assistant to the Lakers, with whom he conquered the ring in 2020. And now he faces a new adventure with the pressure that, if he does it wrong, his absence as head coach may be even greater than the previous one.r.

The Mavericks have been burned not to jump to conclusions ahead of time and soon forgot about an unsuccessful initial duel. and partially humiliating (113-87) against the Hawks of Doncic’s eternal rival, Trae Young, to add his first victory in an always difficult place, Canada. The Raptors, on their return home from a year at Tampa due to restrictions, can once again take advantage of a different time zone and a zone in which they do not like to travel to play. Meteorology and change of country come together to punish rivals and they will have to take advantage of that. So far, it has not been like that: they fell in their initial duel against the Wizards and have repeated today against the Texans. In between, an unexpected and well-deserved victory at the Garden, with some limp Celtics that have started this season as they finished the previous one. And yes, we are starting, but the Raptors’ options are to win at home. And if this does not happen, they will be lost.

The Canadians started ahead, but the Mavs were unnerved and never let the difference in the spotlight exceed 14 points (an impressive starting 16-2). The situation changed gradually after the break, where Kidd made defensive adjustments to slow down his rivals, in which he left his rivals at 21 and 23 points. And with a third period by Luka Doncic almost perfect: 12 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists, the best minutes of his first great performance of the season, one that left him, as usual, at the gates of the triple-double ( 27 + 9 + 12), showing off his innate ability to distribute game and those movements that he does with an unusual capacity. The Mavericks started the fourth quarter with a 2-point advantage (74-72) and came to leave at 16 (94-78). In the final stretch of the clash they dedicated themselves to managing the advantage and closing the game with long possessions and accurate decisions.

The main champion of the victory with Doncic was Tim Hardaway Jr, with 25 points and 7 of 11 in triples. Porzingis also helped, droppers, with a poor shooting series in less than 30 minutes but 18 points and 10 rebounds. Powell and Finney-Smith went to 11 apiece and Brunson, Kleber and Bullock had defensive participation, but the rotations are not yet closed for a Kidd who continues to try things without changing the essential: that everything revolves around Doncic. In the Raptors, 20 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists from Fred VanVleet, 10 points with 12 rebounds from Achiwa, 23 from Anunoby 17 from Scottie Barnes and 12, with 3 of 14 shooting, from Gary Trent Jr., who did not have your night. Nick Nurse’s team shot just 41% from the field in the second half, scoring 2 3-pointers of 13 attempts. And it gives the feeling that, In Toronto, either all the gears fit together perfectly, or the playoff game is going to be a long way off. But what has been said: it is still early. For now, everyone has that consolation. For better or worse.