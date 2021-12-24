

The top star of the Dallas Mavericks and one of the best players in the NBA, Luka Doncic, is the latest NBA star who has entered the preventive quarantine for health and safety protocols for COVID-19.

The information was released by the newspaper “The Dallas Morning News this Thursday, noting that Doncic would miss the Christmas match against the Jazz scheduled for December 25.

In addition, that meeting would have been the return for the Slovenian after having missed the last five games due to a sprained left ankle.

According to health protocols, Doncic must remain isolated for a minimum of 10 days serving quarantine for COVID-19, thus losing the NBA to one of the most striking figures for the most important day of the regular season.

To make matters worse, fellow Mavericks point guard Trey Burke also tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the number of Texas team players affected by the virus to six.

The COVID-19 crisis has affected the NBA in such a way that the most expensive game in the history of the league, scheduled for December 25 between Lakers and Nets and with an approximate value of $ 780 per inning, could not dispute.

According to reports close to the team, those from Brooklyn have 9 players in quarantine for COVID-19 and this Wednesday the game was suspended before Christmas day against the Blazers, for not meeting the minimum of 8 players required by the NBA for action .

Sources close to the league said this Thursday that Commissioner Adam Silver is studying reducing the quarantine time of players who test positive for COVID-19 from 10 to 6 days of quarantine, in order to minimize the problems that teams have faced this season.

To date, a total of 89 players remain under health protocols, serving quarantine, and there are already more than 100 who have gone through the virus in the 2021/2022 season.

