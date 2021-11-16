11/16/2021 at 11:02 CET

Marc Escolà

The triumph of this dawn of Dallas mavericks it could take a toll. Slovenian Luka doncic he retired injured in the last minute of the game after being run over by Austin rivers, in an action where the Slovenian tried to defend the shot from the Denver nuggets. Those of Colorado succumbed (111-101) to the superiority of the pivot Porzingis, who avenged the last defeat to the Jokic and co.

Doncic signed 23 points, 8 rebounds and 11 assists, with 9-23 in field goals, but was ‘touched’ on the left ankle in a collision with Rivers, who was fouled by the Slovenian and fell on his left leg. Doncic He was unable to continue but left the court under his own power.

The leading role in the meeting was also taken by the two ‘giants’. Latvian Porzingis and Nikola Jokic had a tough duel under the rim, which ended with that of the Mavs exhibiting his might and becoming the hero of the match after getting 29 points and 11 rebounds. Tim hardaway jr. (19 points) and Jalen brunson (17 points) helped the team Jason kidd on the offensive side.

How are these two⚡️ @ luka7doncic: 23 points, 11 assists, 8 rebounds @ kporzee: 29 points, 11 rebounds and 5/8 in triples Victory of the @SomosMavs against Nuggets who play in the #NBASundays pic.twitter.com/3vaBBEWe5h – NBA Spain (@NBAspain) November 16, 2021

Jokic he was very alone in the Nuggets despite his huge game. The 35 points of Mvp they were sterile this time to lead their team. He also captured 16 rebounds for about Nuggets who had their five-game winning streak snapped after losing a 13-point lead in the third quarter.

“I’ll be fine” says Doncic

The ankle of Doncic was the main concern of the franchise of Texas. “He bent a little bit. He always says ‘I’ll be fine, I’ll be fine’, I hope he’s fine, I think we still don’t know what happened, but let’s hope he’s healthy and that he can come back soon,” said his partner. Porzingis at the end of the meeting.

Porzingis on Doncic’s injury. pic.twitter.com/e0DEV3KIwV – Brad Townsend (@townbrad) November 16, 2021

Doncic He did not go out to speak to the media, but his coach did Jason Kidd: “Luka left walking by his own means. Tomorrow we will see how he feels,” he announced optimistically.

The Mavericks will return to activity on Wednesday, when they will face the Phoenix Suns on a double date that ends on Friday. Probably that day news will be known about the state of Doncic.