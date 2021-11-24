Exceptional return of Luka Doncic to the courts after knee and ankle injuries. It was tested and it was to play. Good thing he did because this game was reminiscent of the two playoffs the Clippers and Mavericks have played in the last two years. It’s just regular season, but like it’s something else. There are pending accounts and Doncic already let the train on Sunday pass, where this same confrontation was also played, he did not want to waste another day. His legs were warming up, his team got into cardiac coherence with their leader and there was a good show. A few errors left the rival the option to force the extension and there was Paul George, in charge of doing it and correct with the result, and the Staples Center lived an extra five minutes of basketball that nobody bitter. But, at last, a Doncic devoted to the cause and wanting a hot game brought out the best of a Porzingis, here and without discussion, decisive.

The two best Mavs players reigned with 56 points between them. They are just half of those who put his team. 104-112 was the end result. In overtime the Texans left the Clippers at a measly point.

The hands of the players on both sides shook in the decisive moments, but the Mavs were finer to recover from the disaster than some Clippers who arrived, stood and fell again. Ibaka played but did not convince, as Lue tested Hartenstein as a substitute inside option in the second half and not him. Without Kawhi Leonard, much life is lacking in this Los Angeles team and, before one who knows them as if it were a photocopy of themselves, they are going to have defeats like that in what the top star returns or not. George made the shot to tie and force overtime but squandered many possessions and ran out of ideas at the end, a case similar to Jackson’s. Dallas took advantage of these imbalances and took a victory after three losses and an injury to Doncic that did not let them sleep.

The Mavericks were out of Bullock, sick, and found Brunson’s already up for grabs. That Doncic returned from an injury seemed to make them pay for two, but it is the Slovenian who multiplies the good, whatever comes wrong.

In the first half the Mavs were horrendous from outside the arc. They had left the two rooms because of the triples. They had only gotten one and it was on the verge of rest. It was from Doncic. The Slovenian was lacking in rhythm, but it didn’t take long to catch it. When he returned from the locker room he starred in all the actions, four baskets and two assists, with a stretch on the scoreboard that placed them above. He was passing, in some actions he seemed limping and in others he forced the defender to a sprint that ended near the rim. Lue is not trusting because he knows him and put a defense of two against a very tight one so that he did not reach the vicinity of the basket, but it was counterproductive. What he did was involve others. A specific play summed up well what was happening at that time: at 67-62, Doncic released it after going two for him, Finney-Smith misses, Kleber recovers it and in a second he ends up shooting triple, does not enter, another rebound, Hardaway ends up pitching, doesn’t go in. The success failed them, but they were getting more and more into the game. And with professional players of this level it is a matter of time before those shots end up coming in if they are well worked. So it was with Burke’s entrance to the court, the one who covered the space of the injured Brunson. 0-9 from the aforementioned play and a shot over the horn by Sterling Brown to take four points away.

They got to put ten and they were with that advantage for a good while of the fourth period. It is what remains in the Kidd debts, who had earned it and almost let it escape. Doncic’s dominance was already important and Hardaway, Porzingis and an excited Finney-Smith were making shots.

Reggie Jackson was the main driver of the Clippers comeback, although this game will not go down in history for him. Well yeah, he nailed the ball between the rim and the backboard twice in just over a minute. Jokes aside, the escort carried the weight that others couldn’t bear. Kennard hit a very important triple with a minute to cut and George, with a square shot in the right corner and playing to the limit with time, finished off the task that Jackson began. Mann, also notable in defense. The Clippers lowered the disadvantage quickly and Kleber had two free throws to cool the situation and end the doubts, but he missed the second of them and the situation led to overtime with 103-103 on the electronic. There, Kleber was shown with a shot of three and Porzingis with the other points to nail a 1-9 partial in overtime that left the local fans disappointed. The meeting of the two best Mavs players is a reality and, in a high intensity game, they made the most of it with the intention that the idyll finally works when it plays.