11/24/2021 at 08:35 CET

With Luka doncic the Dallas mavericks they do know how to win. That was the conclusion of his victory this Tuesday against Los Angeles Clippers (104-112) in a great game with extra time that broke the Texans’ streak of three games in a row with losses, just those that the Slovenian had missed through injury.

Doncic, who had knee and ankle problems in his left leg, stroked the triple-double with 26 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists.

But the hero of the Mavericks was Kristaps Porzingis with 30 points, 6 of them crucial in overtime.

The Mavericks painfully scored this win as Paul George had forced overtime with a fantastic triple over the horn and from the corner.

The Angelenos fought to the end with Reggie jackson (31 points and 10 rebounds) and Paul george (26 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists) as the main references.

The meeting was very intense, exciting and contested until the end, a hallmark of the recent confrontations between these two teams that have met in the last two playoffs (in both heats the Clippers prevailed).

OF THE INITIAL DOUBTS …

Luka Doncic found himself out with the defense of Eric Bledsoe and the aids of Marcus Morris and Paul George.

At the beginning he focused more on distributing than scoring, but his teammates were not especially lucky in the shot (1 of 7) and the Clippers They got a slice of it and the scant force of their rivals in defense and rebound (11-3 with 8.32 to be played).

The Mavericks had bet in the beginning on two tall players, Kristaps Porzingis and Willie Cauley-Stein, to destabilize the size of the Clippers, but only at very specific moments in the first quarter did that idea succeed.

Instead, the Angelenos entrusted their luck to a much more agile and cheerful basketball, with Reggie jackson as a spiritual guide, and that he had his best exponent with a great pass on the back of Ivica zubac in counterattack for the mate of Terance mann (18-9 in the absence of 4.49).

Doncic added his second foul in the middle of the first quarter and, although the Clippers stumbled with turnovers, the Mavericks’ second unit did not shine either (26-21).

The Dallas guard tried to exploit his superiority in the post and the locals again fell into silly errors in attack (32-28 with 7.29 for the break).

Nevertheless, Doncic added his third foul, after an involuntary blow to the face of Bledsoe, and went to the bench with 6.27 for the break.

The bad news was piling up for those in Dallas as Jalen brunson, the electric and very effective replacement of Doncic, sprained his ankle and did not return to the track.

The Clippers could have put land in the middle but did not know how to take advantage (48-42) of the terrible aim from the perimeter of the Mavericks, in which Doncic made the first triple of his team with 37 seconds remaining until the break and after 13 previous failed attempts.

… TO THE DONCIC SHOW

Doncic was whistled for his fourth foul as soon as the game resumed, something that seemed to wake him up suddenly.

With 10 points in just over three minutes, including two triples, the Mavericks star gave his team their first lead of the night with an exceptional start to the third quarter (56-57 with 8.36 left).

The duel gained vividness with George and Jackson countering Doncic’s attacks and a Porzingis who showed off with a great dunk after an offensive rebound.

But it was time for the show Doncic, who got 15 points only in the penultimate quarter and that he gave the impression of having controlled all facets of the game in that quarter (76-80), which ended with a triple on the horn of Sterling Brown for the visitors.

George realized that it was “now or never” and took responsibility for relaunching the attack by the Clippers.

The Mavericks played the blocks with Doncic very intelligently and showed signs of great movement of the ball after the help of the Clippers.

After a terrifying night in shooting, the Mavericks reacted at the right time and the triples released from Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith They placed them close to victory (92-100 with 4.14 to end the match).

But they were overconfident.

The Clippers’ bottom five managed to reduce the difference to just 5 points in the last minute and the miraculous George’s triple sent the game into extra time (103-103).

The Mavericks were undaunted despite the last-second blow.

A Porzingis amazingly voracious in the zone cured all the woes of the visitors, who left the Clippers without scoring in the first three minutes of overtime and finally sealed a long-suffering but very valuable victory.