01/03/2022 at 12:23 CET

Luka doncic He returned this Sunday with the Dallas Mavericks after having missed ten games first due to an ankle injury and then due to having entered the coronavirus protocol.

Doncic he touched the triple-double with 14 points (6 of 14 shooting), 9 rebounds, 10 assists and a steal in the Mavericks’ away victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder (86-95).

In the first minutes of his return, in which the negative note was his 7 lost balls, Doncic left two house-brand plays: a pass to the alley-oop from Dwight Powell and a step-back triple.

But his most important play came in the last minute with an assist from behind for the front triple of Maxi kleber which ended the victory of the Dallas team after a discreet game against one of the worst teams in the league.

Doncic, Kleber Y Hardaway jr., three mainstays of the Mavericks squad, returned to the court this Sunday after leaving the coronavirus protocol.

The Slovenian had not played for the Mavericks since last December 10 in his team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers (106-93).

During the ten games of absence of Doncic, the Texas franchise won five games and lost as many.

The Mavericks are now 18-18 that puts them in the play-in positions in the Western Conference.

Not counting the meeting tonight, Doncic he was averaging 25.6 points, 8 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.

Aside from the base’s return to the slopes, tonight’s game set a record for the Australian Josh giddey of the Thunder, who at 19 years and 84 days became the youngest player in NBA history to achieve a triple-double (17 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists).