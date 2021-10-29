Stumbling around, hitting blind spots at many points in games, but the Dallas Mavericks are third in the West, a conference that is gibberish right now. Except for the Jazz, who seem determined to repeat the lead as last season, and the Warriors, unbeaten until a while ago, there is not a single team that seems reliable on this side of the league and these victories without much showiness that the Mavs can be worth gold if the general confusion dragged on.

Today’s talk about a team that struggles to control the games. One that does not have an effective game system to do it … Because he still does not know what he wants to play. Jason Kidd wanted to make changes to Rick Carlisle’s proposal. Yes, they try more quick transitions. Yes, they try to get more balls inside to the inside. And yes, the idea is that Doncic does not penetrate so much. Time will tell if narrowing down the Slovenian’s options for using one of his best weapons, if not the best, is a good idea. At the moment its production has dropped (24 points and 7.8 assists this year has been on average compared to 27.7 and 8.6 last year) and, although it is true that it is not at 100% physically, the Kidd formula generates Doubts.

Of course, the Slovenian’s talent is beyond doubt and his winning mentality makes him appear almost always in the important moments. Today has been another sample, scoring 10 of the 25 goals with which he finished in the last quarter. The period in which the locals were finally able to tie the tie to the game, which until that moment had been a Russian motaña. Especially in the first half. The Spurs started with a favorable 5-25 run. The Mavs did not put the first basket into play until almost halfway through the first quarter and, from there, a favorable 18-3 partial that lasted to 31-4 to put it 36-29 on the scoreboard. But before the break it was down again: 11-20 and visitor advantage on the way to the changing rooms (47-49).

Without Porzingis, who did not play due to back discomfort, Dwight Powell would be at ease in the area and, although it cost, an alley opp to Doncic’s pass to put the 86-84 at 8:33 from the end would score the key moment of the meeting. Counting that basket, a very tough 11-2 for the Spurs, who tried to lift it by fighting until the end, but it was already impossible. In those minutes of local connection we saw the best Doncic, closing the set with a triple to crown a great time of basketball. Those Mavs are undoubtedly one of the best teams in the West. Now they need to believe it and be regular in that brilliance. Almost nothing.