The Kings are the franchise that has not played a playoff for the longest times (since 2006), but they have started this season well, although this Sunday they conceded their first away loss (They were 3-0 away from Sacramento with wins over Portland, Phoenix and New Orleans) before some Mavs who took the lead, who started better, suffered a little shit and finished in the last quarter (105-99).

The Mavs started much better against a completely asleep Kings. Doncic assisted Powell with a 25-meter pass, Kleber did not miss (3/3 in field goals) and the Texas franchise took advantage of second chances to get 15 up (22-7). But the Mavs began to get thicker in attack and the Kings closed the gap, although they never managed to get ahead in the first half. A partial of 4-15, with Kleber’s injury through (He hurt his knee after dunk and played no more), put the Kings off an active Tristan Thompson to just four points, but the Mavs closed the first round with a 5-0 run that tempered the atmosphere ( 31-22). It is the first time this season that they have started a game in command.

The success of Dallas at the start of the quarter came to nothing in the second and Thompson, with a free throw, put the Kings within just one point (33-32). Sacramento scared but did not finish. That’s why Dallas continued to lead the way with a Doncic who went into halftime with 16 points and 5 assists, although with a shooting card that was not exactly to throw rockets: 7/9 in shots of two, but 0/4 in triples and what was more worrying, 2/6 from the personnel line. At the break, 53-47.

A dunk from Barnes to a pass from Haliburton, who had previously made a free throw for a technique to Doncic after protesting, translated into the Kings’ first (and only) lead in the entire game (59-60). But it didn’t last long. The Mavs soon took the initiative again and hit a stretch late in the third quarter with a 12-4 run. Bullock, from the corner and with Doncic watching it all from the bench, cHe placed the +10 for those from Dallas, who closed the period 82-72 with a leading role from the substitutes (Ntilikina finished with 12 points).

In the last quarter, the Kings staged their last attempt adding three at a time. With Hield’s second triple, Sacramento moved to three (92-89) with just under five minutes to go. But Doncic, who had been somewhat covered for some time, disguised himself as a hero with a huge triple from almost the middle of the field. The Kings continued to bet on the three to get back into the game, but Barnes, Haliburton and Hield’s pitches did not enter and the Texans still do not lose at home with a Doncic who touched the triple-double (23 points, 8 rebounds and 10 assists).