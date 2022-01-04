Despite coming out of injury, more wood for Doncic. Second game of this round of two dates in two nights and a second start for him, who does not rest any longer now that he has been doing it for ten consecutive games. He is hungry and the beginning of the pig trot of the game against the Thunder was just for that, to pick up a little rhythm and look at the horizon with optimism. The Nuggets They arrived in Dallas, where this clash was taking place, and were annulled not only by the Slovenian, who already dominated for a longer period of time and was more recovered than in his redebut, but by the strength of the team. To be surprised on the one hand and to admire on the other than the Mavericks They will offer this version, covering holes because they have them, before one of those destined to be above them.

Brunson’s usual crutch isn’t going to be around forever, and the Mavs are eager for other options for Doncic. Bullock, who needs to get his shots, and Powell, who needs to resonate more in the zone, scored 15 points each to be that much-needed second-level support.. Porzingis is not here these days to enter the coronavirus protocol and Doncic has to have a better comparsa if others, such as Tim Hardaway in this game, fail and should not.

Statistics are not a reliable contribution on some occasions, but this time if we want to highlight the good reaction of the Mavericks to adversity. Porzingis was missing, Marjanovic is also missing and the interiors they have are lower or with less rebounding capacity, something that was noticed in that the Nuggets caught 47 rejections and they only 28. But it wasn’t even noticeable in the total pitches perpetrated, which should have happened, since they stole twice as much and forced 25 losses from the rival while they held to 11. They raised the lines where they needed it.

The Nuggets got Hyland back for the rotation, but lost Cancar mid-game through injury. Nikola Jokic He held the line but he didn’t a Facu Campazzo who came from signing his highest score of the season and was today only eight points and playing more than half an hour.

This 103-89 was cemented, for the Mavs, from the defense and not only by doubling it to stop Jokic. Some of the touches on the passing or creation line led to kickbacks that did a lot of damage to the Nuggets. The important arreón came at the end of the first quarter and beginning the second, rising a dozen points above the visitors by putting the turbo and in just five minutes. A triple by Bol was linked with a block when he was about to put the second basket and that, seconds later, he stepped on the line; the African’s double error, a 3-pointer by Bullock, a layup to Green, a 3-pointer by Hardaway and a steal by Powell lifted the Texans to the altars, who looked very likely knowing the damage they were inflicting. Doncic (21 + 8 + 15 + 4) was winning integers with the minutes. Denver put in some more pressure with the exit of the substitutes in the third quarter, harassing Dallas on the scoreboard, but it was lost shortly after. The runner in which the game became during the last period made us see Powell hitting a triple but, above all, the Mavericks adding three in the actions in which the Nuggets added only two, leaving that victory more and more far away for seconds. Outside shots from Doncic, Brunson, two from Bulllock, Finney-Smith and a 2 + 1 from Hardaway blew up the timid resistance of the Colorado team.