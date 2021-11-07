11/07/2021 at 06:31 CET

.

Luka Doncic got 33 points and nine rebounds for the Dallas Mavericks, who won by 107-104 to the Boston Celtics.

Doncic scored a triple as regulation time ended.

Doncic took the inning with 11 seconds remaining, dribbled past the middle of the court to the left wing and lifted the shot over former teammate Josh Richardson, who was facing the Mavericks for the first time since an offseason trade.

Court side views hit different 💥 (🎥 bartonfluker on IG) pic.twitter.com/lqOylNi43z – Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) November 7, 2021

Kristaps Porzingis, who returned after missing five games with a back injury, had 21 points and reserves Reggie Bullock and Jalen Brunson each had 13 points for the Dallas team (6-3).

For the Celtics (4-6) the leading scorer was Jayson tatum, who had 32 points and 11 rebounds.

Dennis Schroder scored 20 points and Robert Williams III had 16 points for the Boston team.

Dominican Al Horford had 14 points in 26 minutes of play, scoring 5 of 11 shots from the field, and 4 of 4 from the personnel line, had four rebounds and gave three assists.

The Spanish player Juancho Hernangómez did not play by decision of his coach.