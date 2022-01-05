01/05/2022 at 16:05 CET

.

FIFA made public this Wednesday the list of the three goalkeepers nominated to receive the award ‘The Best’ (The Best), an award that recognizes the best goalkeeper of the past year 2021, which includes the Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG), German Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) and the Senegalese Edouard Mendy (Chelsea).

Donnarumma He left the ranks of Italian AC Milan this summer and signed for the Parisian team until 2026 after a great season with the ‘rossonero’ club and with his national team, with which he was proclaimed European champion and won the trophy for ‘Best Player ‘of the tournament for his decisive performances, especially in the final against England, in which he was decisive in the penalty shoot-out that gave victory to his country.

Senegalese Mendy He ended the season 20-21 lifting the Champions League trophy with English Chelsea where, in addition to leaving fundamental stops for the achievement of the ‘orejona’, he has snatched the title from the Spanish Kepa Arrizabalaga.

For his part, the already veteran Bayern Munich goalkeeper, Neuer, captain of the Bavarian team, he won four of the six major competitions he played: Bundesliga, German Super Cup, European Super Cup and Club World Cup.

In the same way, FIFA made official the candidates for the women’s award. The german Ann-Katrin Berger, from Chelsea; the Chilean Christiane endler, from the Olympique de Lyon; and the canadian Stephanie Lynn Marie Labbé, from PSG, are the selected ones.