01/07/2022 at 20:07 CET

Real Sociedad needs how to eat a win against Celta Pressed by its poor results in LaLiga so as not to prolong its crisis of victories, the last one achieved in El Sadar two months ago, while the Galician team, which has reacted in the regularity tournament, is presented with the disappointment of its cup removal.

The donostiarras arrive driven by their qualification for the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey, after winning in Leganés (2-3) in a match that made clear the defensive problems suffered by the team of Imanol Alguacil, who had made the solvency behind a feature of their identity.

Now, despite the changes in goal with the alternation of Alex Remiro and Australian Mathew Ryan, the Real has conceded a total of 10 goals in the last four competition matches, data that illustrates the weaknesses in their own area that they do not achieve solve the Basque set.

Bailiff recovers from the last league game the sanctioned Mikel Oyarzabal, the hero in the Cup with his two goals against Leganés, and Rafinha will surely wait his turn on the bench and there may be news in defense.

The cases of coronavirus complicate the forecast of a starting lineup and, based on the last copera call, they should return to the eleven illustrious substitutes in Butarque, such as David Silva and Aritz Elustondo.

Meanwhile, Celta, after the disappointment caused by the elimination of the Cup against Atlético Baleares, he hopes to show the face of the last league games and leave San Sebastián with his third win in a row to continue climbing positions.

Not even the arrival of the Mexican international Orbelín Pineda, the team’s first winter reinforcement, has helped Celtism to overcome the failure of Mallorca. The Cup had raised enormous expectations in Vigo, and falling for the second year in a row against a rival in the bronze category has been a hard hit.

Rotations at the Balearic Stadium did not work and some players like Jeison Murillo, Nolito or Thiago Galhardo were singled out, despite the fact that the general performance was very bad. As if that were not enough, the Peruvian international Renato Tapia suffered a knee sprain that will keep him out for several weeks.

The Argentine Eduardo “Chacho & rdquor; Coudet will line up his eleven gala in Anoeta, with Iago Aspas and Santi Mina in attack. Cervi, Denis Suárez and Brais Méndez are fixed in the line of three steering wheels, waiting for Orbelín Pineda to enter the dynamics of the group.

Without Tapia, Fran Beltrán will be the Argentine coach’s bet for the defensive pivot position, while in defense the return of Javi Galán to the left side and Joseph Aidoo to the center of the axis is certain. The only doubts, therefore, are on the right side and who will accompany the Ghanaian.

Hugo Mallo and Kevin Vázquez play the position in the right lane, while the Mexican Néstor Araujo, already recovered from the covid, could regain ownership as a left-handed central defender, despite the good performance of Okay Yokuslu and Carlos Domínguez against Betis.

Probable lineups

Real society: Remiro or Ryan; Zaldua, Elustondo, Le Normand, Diego Rico; Zubimendi, Merino, Silva; Oyarzabal, Januzaj and Isak.

Celtic: Hard; Kevin or Mallo, Aidoo, Araujo, Javi Galán; Beltran; Brais Méndez, Denis Suárez, Cervi; Aspas and Mina.

Referee: Fernández block. (Balearic Committee).

Stadium: Reale Arena

Hour: 16:15