01/05/2022 at 07:06 CET

. / Los Angeles

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz and Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers were chosen by the NBA as December Players of the Month in the Western Conference and Eastern Conference, respectively.

Mitchell was instrumental in the great month for the Jazz, who in December won 12 games and lost only 2. The guard had 30.2 points, 5 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals on average per game. The Jazz are third in the West with a record of 27 wins and 10 losses.

For his part, Embiid led the Sixers with 29.2 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks on average in December. The Sixers are fifth in the East with 20 wins and 16 losses.

The NBA detailed in a statement that in the West Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) and LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) were also candidates for the December player of the month award. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls), Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets), Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers), Kyle Lowry (Miami Heat) and Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors) were nominated in the East without finally taking the award.

On the other hand, Josh giddey of the Oklahoma City Thunder repeated as rookie of the month in the West (it already won the award in November) while Franz wagner won the award for the best ‘rookie’ in the East. Finally, Erik spoelstra Miami Heat (23-15, fourth in the East) and Taylor jenkins Memphis Grizzlies (25-15, fourth in the West) were named coaches of the month from December.