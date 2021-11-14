In 2016 a chapter of The Simpson It marked a turning point in their history, at least when it comes to LGBTQ representation, as Waylon Smithers, Mr. Burns’ loyal personal assistant, came out of the closet. At the time it was quite a milestone, but in 2021, the animated show has set a new milestone by giving her a boyfriend. That’s right, Smithers has a boyfriend.

Five years after coming out, Smithers found her man, in the episode “Portrait of a Lackey on Fire” (via Yahoo Entertainment), we see him alongside Michael De Graaf, a famous fashion designer played by Victor Garber, actor Canadian known for his roles in series Alias, The Flash – 87% and Legends of Tomorrow – 100%, and the Titanic movies – 88% and Legally Blonde – 68%, among others. In real life, Garber is gay, as he made it known in 2012.

Before coming out in 2016, it was an open secret that Smithers had a crush on his boss, Mr. Burns, and the “don’t bring Mr. Burns into this” meme, which comes from a parody scene from the movie A cat on the hot roof (1958), starring Elizabeth Taylor and Paul Newman.

Smithers was introduced in the episode “Homer’s Odyssey,” aired on January 21, 1990. The fact that he was sycophantic and helpful to his boss, and Smithers’s possible crush on Burns, began as a joke, it was even said that He was just Burns-sexual, he was just attracted to his boss. Over time, homosexuality ceased to be a simple reason for jokes on television, and in 2021 we can see him kissing his boyfriend. In Latin America the character was dubbed by Octavio Rojas first, and then by Eduardo Fonseca.

The Simpson, like many other animated series, they have had to evolve as the values ​​change. After more than 30 years on the air, with 33 seasons and more than 700 episodes, it was right and necessary that Smithers’ homosexuality stopped being a joke, especially because in this way those who belong to the LGBTQ community will not think that their Sexual identity must be hidden to avoid criticism and ridicule. We don’t know where this Smithers relationship with her boyfriend will go, but let’s hope it’s not a passing detail that won’t be talked about again for a long time.

In previous years, also the series Family Guy (Family Guy) made a major change when it comes to jokes about LGBTQ characters. In 2019 the executive producers, Alec sulkin and Rich appel, told TV Line that they would no longer make homophobic jokes:

If you look at a show from 2005 or 2006 and compare it to a show from 2018 or 2019, they will have some differences. Some of the things we were comfortable saying and joking about back then, we now understand are not acceptable. If a show has literally been on the air for 20 years, the culture changes. And we are not the ones who react and think: ‘They won’t let us say certain things.’ No, we have also changed. The climate is different, the culture is different, and our opinions are different. They have been shaped by the reality around us, so I think the show has to change and evolve in many different ways.

LGBTQ representation in animated series has increased in recent years, and we have seen it in productions such as Star vs. the Forces of Evil, Steven Universe, Adventure Time, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power and The Owl House, among other. In the cinema we have also had LGBTQ representation in films like ParaNorman – 87%, Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling – 100% and United – 84%.

