The girls of San Ildefonso Yanisse Alexandra Soto Rivera and Paula Figuereo Figuereo, have starred in one of the most emotional moments of the Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery 2021, when singing the Jackpot they have reassured each other and they have shown their affection through tears.

“Do not Cry“, said one to the other when they approached the presidential table to show the balls with the number and the prize.”Auntie, I love you a lot. I also“, they have whispered through tears as they showed the balls.

The first prize, the Gordo, appeared in the seventh table of the Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery 2021, which was held this Wednesday, December 22 at the Teatro Real in Madrid.

Without holding back the tears they have sung #ElGordo Yanisse Alexandra and Paula Figuereo 🗣️ They leave us tender moments and spontaneous reactions like this one that we have collected, where they said: – “I love you a lot”

– "I also"

Just a few seconds after starting the seventh table of the draw, at 12:12 on December 22, the girl from San Ildefonso Yanisse Alexandra Soto Rivera sang the number 86148 and then Paula Figuereo Figuereo announced that he was awarded the jackpot.

Seeing the graceful ball, the girls of San Ildefonso, visibly excited, they intoned the number and the award as they approached the presidential table to show the balls, which have been drawn by Salvador Constantin Roa and Fernanda Daniela Laborde.

While the minors sang through tears, the public present at the Teatro Real in Madrid – which this year has recovered 50% of the capacity for the draw, after a year 2020 without an audience due to the covid-19 pandemic – has received el Gordo between cheers, applause and shouts of ‘Otra, otra’.

The first prize of the Sweepstakes has fallen in Madrid, specifically in the AVE area of ​​the Atocha station and in Toledo street; in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, in Santoña (Cantabria) and in Ayamonte (Huelva).