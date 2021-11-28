Adamari Lopez seems ready to make one last effort to win back Toni Costa, and to achieve this she will seduce him with a daring “forbidden dance”.

A week ago, the host confessed that, to close her cycle in her relationship with the dancer, both prepared a very special number for the program ‘Así Se Baila’, where she participates as a judge every Sunday.

Related news

“This is how we met, I think this can be a good closing for us”Said the actress when announcing her participation on the track. Also, during the week, the couple showed some moments from their rehearsals, and now she confirmed that what they will present will be a lambada choreography.

“Practicing for my choreography tomorrow in ‘Así Se Baila’. Do not miss it, my beautiful people ”, Adamari wrote along with a video shaking her hips to one of the rhythm’s most popular songs.

In the clip, the 50-year-old driver appears in an orange romper with mini shorts and a cut out effect at the waist, while wiggling and forming a heart with her hands, which could be a direct message for Toni Costa.

Adamari López confirms his break with Toni Costa

Despite the hints that he has sent through his Instagram, during an interview he had with the program ‘Red Hot’López pointed out that he no longer plans to return with his ex.

I’m fine, I’m calm. I think I have made decisions that are smart, that are for my good, that does not mean that they do not hurt, that it does not mean that they do not affect me, but it does mean that they will take me to a better place. They are decisions thinking about my emotional well-being and especially about how that also affects the benefit and well-being of my daughter, he said.

The actress did not want to give specific details about the situations that led her to make the decision in the first place, although she did show that apparently there were situations that damaged her integrity, as she assured that she learned to “give herself respect”, and for that reason she moved away from Costa.

Maybe they are simple and everyday things that happen as a couple and that are not necessarily right. As a woman I must know how to give myself my respect and my place, that respect can only be given to me. In that approach I made a decision, perhaps looking to see if there could be an improvement and get back together and, if it did not happen, then we better take different paths, he said.

But, despite the problems they had as a couple, Adamari said they will continue trying to get along as their priority continues to be the well-being of their six-year-old daughter Alaïa.

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE.

acmg