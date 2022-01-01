01/01/2022 at 09:00 CET

Alicia mendoza

Surely many and many of us are familiar with this situation. We come home tired and our son doesn’t want to sit down for dinner. We repeat that he has to come and does not come. Since he ignores us, we resort to scream for him to come over and have dinner.

Nobody likes to scream But many times it is the only tool we have for our sons and daughters to listen to us. The yelling, in addition to creating a climate of tension in the family nucleus, teaches our children that communication is only possible if we do it through yelling.

Getting our children to do things without yelling is difficult, but not impossible. We can’t control our children’s reactions, but we can control ours. Three experts in education and parenting, Amaya de Miguel, Miriam Tirado and Alba Castellví explain their estrategies when it comes to getting to put the screaming aside and lead a respectful upbringing with the sons and daughters.

“The screams do not depend on the children, but on how we adults find ourselves”

Miriam Tirado reminds us that the use of screaming does not depend on the children, but on how we find ourselves. Boys and girls are not the ones to blame for shouting, but it is us and our emotional state that decide to shout because a situation overwhelms us. Tirado tells us about his strategy to banish the screams:

Make a record of the moments when we yell: In what situations do the screams occur? Is it when our son does not want to bathe? At what times of the day? When are we most tired? By making this list, we can anticipate them and try to face situations in a different way.Find the reason why we yell: Is it because of fatigue and stress? Is it because our son does not understand what we are trying to communicate to him? The best communication for a child are short and simple sentences, and if they can be complemented with play, our child will understand us much better and we will not have to resort to yelling.Saying things from their height and looking into their eyes: If we want them to do something and we tell them from a distance and yelling at them, our son will ignore us. But this changes if we tell them at their height, looking them in the eye and with a low voice.Give them alternatives: To avoid stressful situations, when our children grow up, we can give them alternatives to those things they do not want to do and we can avoid yelling. A communication with our children based on shouting creates a climate of tension in the family unit | Pexels

“The repetition of an order is almost always followed by a shout”

Alba Castellví recalls that the repetition of an order is almost always followed by a shout. Therefore, he advises us not to repeat the orders to avoid reaching that situation:

Do not repeat orders more than two or three times. If we do, we have a good chance of ending up raising our voices, exasperated by the frustration of not getting them to do what they should.. Repetition exasperates us, we accumulate frustration. In the end, tired and frustrated, what we do is raise our voices.Offer them the possibility to choose between several options, assuming the natural consequences derived from your choice. When we know we are going to scream, step back and find a way to relax. Controlling your breath can help you relax. Once more calm, we must get down to their height and speak softly with a short message, we can even whisper to them.

“We resort to yelling because we have no other tools”

Amaya de Miguel points out that screaming happens because at certain times our sons or daughters drive us crazy or put us to the test. And although we believe that yelling is a good solution in the short term, in the long term we will continue to encounter the same problem: our children ignore us. That is why Amaya gives us these steps so that screaming is not present in our house.

Commit to stop yelling: We must commit ourselves to put aside the screaming. “The first step is to decide that I don’t like this path. And the second step is to think what I can do then & rdquor ;, says Amaya.Be your first priority: The screams often arise from the accumulated fatigue of our day to day. That is why Amaya advocates prioritizing ourselves, taking care of ourselves and treating ourselves, in order to be at peace with the rest of the family and that the day-to-day is functional. “If you’re okay, the family group will be much better & rdquor ;, he says. Firmness: We can handle a situation where we tend to scream if we make very clear the limits that our sons and daughters must meet. A family home cannot be governed by arbitrariness and by the emotional state of children and adults because “the day their emotions are easier they know they can do more things, but the day they have the most complicated emotions, they they cannot control them, they are with restrictions & rdquor ;. That is to say, the limits have to be very marked so that our children obey and know what they can do and what not, and thus we do not have to yell at them.Eye contact: “Instead of shouting things out and repeating them ten times, what I’m going to do is go to where the child is, take his face and tell him the order. There is connection, there is eye contact and you make sure that message has gotten through. You have to come back in five minutes to remind him and then again in two minutes. Always with eye contact, you repeat it twice not from aggressiveness, but from connection, “says Amaya.