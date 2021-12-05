During the last seasons it has become a constant for those who write here. Given all that it has achieved, that we are talking about a dynasty that from its last title has managed to squeeze not so valuable or compensated templates and make them winners, and that in the offices and the bench they feel real geniuses of this, please, keep the San Antonio Spurs in mind even when they’re at their lowest. And right now they are. Only the Pelicans, Thunder and Rockets are worse off than them in the Western Conference for qualifying purposes. The perfect moment was also given with the rival, Golden State Warriors, who leads the NBA and had only lost one game of thirteen played at home, the Chase Center. Around the Spurs there is debate about the continuity of Gregg Popovich, especially after relieving himself by winning the Olympics with the United States, and about the creation of the squad, scraped. But, friends, don’t. As long as this team, with these guidelines and this structure, keeps playing, please don’t. They cannot be left for deadThis league is played every night and there will always be changes, Texans are tough and go up. They did it.

The Spurs beat the Warriors in their fiefdom by 107-112 on this Saturday night. A very bad last quarter put the visitors in trouble, who only scored 13 points in those last 12 minutes, but they resisted with the good work done previously. Curry was the leading scorer but with a terrible shooting series (5/17 of three and 2/11 of two for 27 points).

Brave effort came from the Warriors hours before, giving a lot of field to secondary like Toscano or Payton to show that they are made for this and can be another threat, another one, in a team that aspires to everything. It’s something the Spurs have done for years as well, pulling real nuclear weapons off the bench when primary ammunition ran short. For Golden State, even without Klay Thompson and James Wiseman, something similar happened this day with Curry, who left the shot of the night scoring from the center of the field at the end of the third quarter but only as a mask for a really bad performance. This time Kerr, the student of Master Popovich, could find no more magic in him or in other companions.. That Spurs extra was nullified for the Warriors. Those who with little did much were those of San Antonio, who also woke up with a streak of four consecutive victories. Again they have gotten into garlic.