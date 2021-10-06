Diego Luna’s deserves to be considered one of the most fascinating trajectories. Not only was he key in the so-called new golden age of Mexican cinema with Y tu mama tambien, but, 20 years away, he remains at the top of the Mexican audiovisual industry with his participation in all kinds of film projects. , series and theater.

Or maybe we should say about the Ibero-American industry? His perseverance has made him a benchmark within the block, a situation that did not go unnoticed at the 2021 Platinum Awards, where the actor received the highest recognition of the meeting, the Platinum of Honor. The award has previously been awarded to true legends, such as Sonia Braga (2014), Antonio Banderas (2015), Ricardo Darín (2016), Edward James Olmos (2017), Adriana Barraza (2018) and Raphael (2019). More outstanding is that the award comes to the Mexican with just 41 years, which makes him the youngest to receive it.

Cine PREMIERE was present at the press conference prior to the gala, in which the award was made official. Here are the most important reflections of the Mexican during the event.

Sensations after the pandemic

“This comes at a time when I feel more eager than ever to tell stories and it is the necessary motivation, especially after this uncertain time in which we come. The motivation to keep going. There were times in this pandemic when I wondered if what we do is essential or not. When suddenly it comes to survival, to endure, of those who have the least, you wonder if what you do makes sense or not, or if we should be on the streets helping. Staying home is not the same for everyone. For me it was a hard time and I needed something like this to remind me that what we do is essential, that telling stories is vital to understand each other, to grow and to be able to one day transform this reality that needs so much from our action ».

«Why not take advantage of this moment and remember that as a whole we are stronger? That our stories are up to us to see each other. There are much more things that we share and the differences must also be celebrated. There is a curiosity out there. That they do not win us the first step and that they do not come to tell our stories because nobody better than us to tell them »

«I came to Spain many years ago, I worked on some projects and suddenly that got cold and it seems that we let a certain fracture in our community happen. It seemed that we were going to a place where we were going to see each other as a block and it did not happen at all. Now, with these new tools such as platforms, we don’t just have to live on a movie screen. We can share our stories in many other ways, it opens up an opportunity to think together.

The value of cinema and series

«I don’t want to be someone who isolates himself, who is indifferent. On the contrary, I want to be someone who wants to be part of a change, whatever it is. One of the ways to do this is for honesty to accompany my work. If I understand why I am telling a story, if I am being consistent with what tells me, it shows and that makes the environment a better place. That is the example I want to set, not only to my children, but to the people around me.

Past and present

«The wonder of this profession is that the characters that I can do today I could not do before and those that I will be able to do when I am 60 years old I still cannot even imagine. The perspective is changing, the environment is changing, the stories we tell today cannot have nothing to do with a pandemic. Projecting the future wastes time in this particular profession. I think you have to be living in the present.

Gael Garcia Bernal

«Beyond what happened to the film [Y tu mamá también], is what happened to me in the process. I also worked with one of my best friends, a character that I love very much. We have accompanied each other since then and to date in personal and family terms, but also in professional and creative terms. There we established a link that transcended and it was a discovery in many ways, as we began to travel with our work, I began to show my work outside of Mexico and it was very special ».

