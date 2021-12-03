Do not look above, the new comedy that will premiere on Netflix this December 22, and that has a cast of stars, is an allegory of global warming and the risk that comes with ignoring the evidence that there is a problem that must be solved. However, the film inadvertently portrayed precisely how many people responded to the Covid-19 pandemic, says the director.

In a recent interview with Space.com, Adam McKay (Stepbrothers – 55%, The Big Bet – 88%, The Vice President: Beyond Power – 69%), responsible for the film, said that Don’t Look Up is a film about global warming with a disguise as effective as Clark Kent’s, that is, it is extremely obvious of what it is about. In the tape a group of scientists discover that an asteroid is heading for Earth and threatens to destroy humanity, but when they go to the White House, they are looked down upon and not taken seriously.

If climate change denialism is considered dangerous, it became clear how dangerous it is to take conspiracy theories seriously on important issues when in 2020 and 2021 many people refused to wear face masks and follow other safety measures as recommended by the World Organization. of Health (WHO), to avoid the spread of Covid-19, and worse still, those who did not want to be vaccinated because they read somewhere that vaccines would kill them.

The consequences are many more deaths than could have occurred if the issue of the disease that was ravaging the entire world had been taken seriously. Conspiracy theories abounded, with many saying that the pandemic lockdown was a plan by the government / illuminati / reptilians / elites / to keep the population in check. Conspiranoids argue similar ideas against global warming, and that is why they are so dangerous. Here’s what McKay told Space.com on the subject:

I think if an astronomer discovered a comet [peligroso]Notify the government and go meet with the president, I bet they’d make him wait all day. I’m going 50/50. I wrote the script before COVID, but you’re seeing incredible amounts of COVID denial, dragging your feet, because there are concerns about the economy among people who do politics.

Global warming is one of the great challenges that humanity must face in the coming years, although according to some, apocalyptic predictions are far from being accurate, it is a risk if the necessary measures are not taken to reduce the impact of human beings on the planet’s climate.