Don’t Look Up has become an immediate hit for Netflix and monopolized conversations this past weekend, but why is everyone talking about this movie?

When Don’t Look Up was released on Friday, it was already expected to be a great success. Just as Red Alert attracted the attention of subscribers only with the name of the actors, here there is an almost unmatched cast, but there are many more aspects to it. have convinced the majority of viewers.

It should be recognized that the film with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep is current in every way. The synopsis is very simple: a group of astronomers discover that a comet is heading towards Earth and that it will destroy the entire planet, but when it is announced the reactions are not as expected in any area.

Politicians, the media, businessmen, users of social networks … It seems that the proximity of death is really important to no one, each is entrenched in their personal or professional discussions and ambitions.

As they affirm in the critics of Do not look above, this film “reflects the great evils of our capitalist system“because” Humor permeates a film in which political corruption is denounced, the way in which the media anesthetizes large audiences, social networks manipulate us and large corporations always put their interests first. “

But you should not think that Do not look up is a difficult film to watch or that is lost in criticism, on the contrary. This is a comedy that is enjoyed from the first minute. Clever satire, silly jokes, irony, black humor … Its greatest success is that it can fit in with almost any type of viewer.

In addition, it is a story in which it is not difficult to see the reflection of politicians, very specific media and gurus of the technology sector that they are as loved as they are hated in reality.

If you like series like Friends, The Sopranos or Game of Thrones, HBO Max has these and many more in its catalog.

Perhaps in this detailed description of our society are some of the small problems that it has. Don’t look above. The film lasts 145 minutes and would not have lost quality in the case of cutting a few moments or remove subframes.

Although it has not dazzled, in general if it has liked a lot and can be considered one of Netflix’s great hits of 2021. Don’t Look Up has managed to get viewers to stop talking about Was the Hand of God in no time and have everyone comment on details of the story, from the criticism of the deniers to the most hilarious moments.

Before we have mentioned Red Alert, which also had a large audience, but in this case it has also convinced in terms of quality, something that does not always happen on Netflix. Therefore, if you want to see it, here is the link to the film. We assure you that you are going to have fun.