Jennifer Lawrence has been working in Hollywood for years with the most respected actors and directors in the business. Her long career and accumulated awards show that she is an interpreter who did meet the expectations that critics made of her after seeing her as the protagonist in Deep Winter – 94%. After starring in the Hunger Games saga with worldwide success – 84%, the actress has not lost momentum and continues to have a great reputation; Furthermore, his name still appears on the list of the highest paid actors. Despite this, for his upcoming film Don’t Look Up, Lawrence did not receive the same salary as Leonardo DiCaprio.

For years there has been talk about the salary disparity in Hollywood, as it has been shown time and again that many times women do not earn the same as their peers, even if they have a similar career or if they are protagonists. Of course, many also believe that there are other factors for these types of decisions, such as whether or not a name attracts the public more or not, if it is more popular or if it is part of a multi-million dollar franchise. After all, it is difficult to understand the problem when what is handled are millions of dollars and the average people can not even aspire to something similar.

Despite that, actors have the right to fight for justice in this regard, and it is okay to remember and admit that the same thing has happened in the past. Not long ago Kirsten Dunst revealed that the difference between her salary and Tobey Maguire’s for Spider-Man – 89% was huge. Although one could say that in the end Maguire was the hero that the public wanted to see in action, it is true that the official images and publicity used Dunst, in addition to being the strongest interest of the protagonist. It is not necessarily that the actress received exactly the same amount, but the difference was not enormous. Now the difference between wages between Lawrence and DiCaprio in the new Adam McKay film has been criticized.

During a chat with Vanity Fair, the actress spoke about her status in the industry, her future plans, her pregnancy and, of course, her new movie. At the beginning of Don´t Look Up, Lawrence’s name comes before DiCaprio’s, which means that she is the most important figure in the cast, and this caused a lot of controversy because a few months ago it had been revealed that she received US $ 25 million for her participation, while that the actor earned $ 30 million. How did this happen?

For starters, the actress clarified that putting her name first was more of an internal game and agreement. In the story, both are the protagonists, but on the filming call sheets, her name appeared first:

Am I happy to be the first on the call sheet? Of course. And I thought it should be reflected [en los créditos]. Leo was very courteous about it. I think we had something called Laverne & Shirley, which is what they invented when the two of them are protagonists. But I think at some point, I pushed beyond that: what if it wasn’t the same?

From this it was decided that Lawrence’s name would appear first and this is how this other discussion about his payment began, which she finds irrelevant at this point, since she had the opportunity to work with people she admires. In addition, she assures that she is not yet in the same league as DiCaprio:

Look, Leo gets a better box office than me. I feel extremely lucky and happy with my treatment.

Of course, this does not mean that the actress is forgetting that the industry still has a lot of work to do to ensure fair wages:

But in other situations, what I have seen, and I think other women in this job have seen as well, is that it is extremely uncomfortable to inquire about equal pay. And if you question something that seems uneven, they assure you that it is not gender disparity, but they cannot tell you what exactly it is.

Adam McKay wrote the paper specifically for Jennifer Lawrence, who is also joined by Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet and Cate Blanchett in this satire. Don’t look up he hopes to make a comical and dark critique of the way the world prefers to ignore the warnings rather than do something to fix them. The first reviews have been very positive and many specialists believe that she will be a strong candidate for the next awards season.

