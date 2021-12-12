The Apocalypse has been covered in fiction countless times, but seldom has the end of the world been such a current and timely topic as it is now. The last two or three years will go down in history as the most chaotic and surreal of our time and what better time to redefine catastrophe cinema than this, in which it seems that we live in a permanent state of alert waiting for the next cataclysm, while we make jokes on Twitter about the previous one.

Adam McKay, the Oscar-winning director behind ‘The Great Gamble’, ‘The Vice President: Beyond Power’ and ‘Succession’ among others, picks up this sentiment in his new feature film, ‘Don’t Look Up’, a Netflix original film that is It raises how the world would react to a catastrophe that threatens to extinguish the human species. With humor as his main tool and a cast of vertigo at his command, McKay rewrites apocalyptic cinema to reflect the social transformations of recent years in a brilliant and essential satire.

The sky is falling!

“I wish a meteorite would fall” or “We should become extinct” is a comment that is often read on social networks, especially in recent years and every time a news item is absurd over the previous one. Well, in ‘Don’t Look Up’, McKay fulfills our wishes. The film revolves around the astonishing and terrifying discovery of Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy graduate student, and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio): a comet the size of Everest heading towards Earth and in six months will collide with it, eradicating all life on the planet. The two astronomers try to warn the authorities, but they run into a problem: that nobody cares.

With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall set out on a journey to raise awareness of the impending disaster, starting with the White House Oval Office, where President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her son and chief of staff Jason (Jonah Hill) greets them with indifference and refuses to listen, to then turn to the media, where they will fight to be noticed against the constant flow of news and a public obsessed with social networks. In a frustrating race against time, the two try to do their best to save humanity before it’s too late, but making the world look up and believe its warnings is a mission impossible.

Combining socio-political criticism, absurd comedy and science fiction, ‘Do not look up’ captures the current climate perfectly, imagining a hypothetical situation that, no matter how crazy it may seem, is strongly supported by the reality we live in. Because, although for now there is no “planet-killer” comet heading to Earth to kill us all, We have already faced enough catastrophes to see that even in the greatest moments of crisis, human stupidity will cease to amaze us. That is the idea that pumps the film, and that makes it one of the most pertinent and accurate proposals of this year.

Stars vs. Kite

The first thing that catches the attention of ‘Do not look up’ is its massive and stellar cast. Adam McKay and Netflix show off as a cast, bringing together a distinguished group of Hollywood big names to bring the film’s quirky fauna to life. And the best of all is that they do not rest on their laurels, but everyone puts all their meat on the grill, avoiding falling into what happens to many projects with famous choral casts: the much ado about nothing.

Indeed, in ‘Don’t look up’ there is a lot of noise and also a lot of nuts. The film is headed by DiCaprio and Lawrence, who act as the main protagonists, the voices of reason in a circus of clowns and lunatics. DiCaprio shines by exploring a different register than the one we are accustomed to – that of a poor shy and ordinary man who is overwhelmed by an impossible situation – while Lawrence returns after his absence from the screens reminding us why he is one of the best actresses of his generation. They’re both at 100%, hitting the right notes in every scene.

They are joined by Tyler Perry and a cartoonish Cate Blanchett as the hosts of a morning newscast (imagine a parody of the parody that is ‘The Morning Show’), a funny Timothée Chalamet taking very little seriously as a young nihilistic emo punk, Scott Mescudi (the rapper known as Kid Cudi) and Ariana Grande as a pair of singers who outshine the comet with their love story, and a absolutely hilarious Mark Rylance as an eccentric tech guru and creator of an Apple parody company, quite a scene stealer. But if there is a duo that takes the film on the street, that is the one they form Meryl Streep as the President of the United States, an unsubtle parody of Donald Trump With which the actress has a great time (and makes us have a great time), and her son, played by a most comically inspired Jonah Hill.

Without exaggeration (well, a little)

While it is true that McKay’s narrative ambition and the multiple fronts that make up the story cause the film to become more inconsistent as it progresses, ‘Don’t look up’ does not fail to entertain and, above all, to deliver your message loud and clear. The film makes people laugh as it sneaks a worrying reflection on the world underneath, drawing a parallel between the catastrophic comet event and the environmental crisis.

McKay wants to raise awareness based on satire and for this, he plays all the possible sticks. He talks about the desensitization of the public to media overstimulation and the growing wave of catastrophic news, the role of the media in fueling paranoia with misinformation and sensationalism and relegating important information in favor of frivolity and easy click, of the incompetence of the governments, the superficiality of social networks, fake news and alternative facts, and how algorithms and statistics govern our lives.

And not only that. In his sharp and edgy script, McKay also leaves room to address fame, America’s navel, the frustration of the scientific community facing the growing force of the most stupid conspiracy theories, the exploitation of tragedies and crises and their instrumentalization by politicians and companies that only seek to benefit, the generation gap and the rise of archaic thinking based on the idea that “it is just another generation”, the normalization of sociopaths and fascists in power or misogyny (they treat Lawrence’s character as hysterical and unbalanced, while DiCaprio’s is made famous and made into a sex symbol). It is a vision of the world as real as it is daunting that McKay and his dedicated cast manage to make fun without burying the message..

Like the series ‘Black Mirror’ or ‘Veep’ and the mockumentary ‘Fuck 2020’, ‘Don’t Look Up’ uses hyperbole to reflect the reality of a moment when even the most ridiculous exaggeration falls within the realm of reality (hence the film’s slogan is “Based on possible facts”). In this parody of our own world, the information that a comet will extinguish us forever is one more piece of news in the 24-hour cycle, an Apocalypse that invites us to make memes, to help the world with songs (a la ‘Imagine’) and to continue sharing everything we think on the Internet, forcing us to make a great reflection: If the world ended in six months, would we stop tweeting?

‘Don’t look up’ is a ‘What if …?’ as funny as it is terrifying, a 21st century ‘Armageddon’ devised by one of the best sociopolitical observers in cinema today. Full of surreal, absurd and frustratingly close moments, the film finds in its final stretch the humanity that hides under the chaos and puts it at the forefront of the story, to then finish it off with an epic joke that reminds us that, Although the world ends, we will always have the option to laugh at everything and everyone. If humanity were to go extinct and aliens found this movie, it would faithfully show them what our civilization was like at this time.

Grade: 8

The best: Its spectacular cast and McKay script, which leaves no puppet with a head and is full of memorable moments that summarize our time perfectly.

Worst: It lacks cohesion and the risks it takes in its final stretch may not be everyone’s cup of tea.