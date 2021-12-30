Don’t Look Up – 74%, Director Adam McKay’s New Comedy (Step Brothers – 55%, The Big Bet $ ta – 88%, The Vice President: Beyond Power – 69%), is being a resounding success on Netflix, and with its star-studded cast it has managed to conquer the public, however, the critics have not been very enthusiastic about the film, some describe it as manipulative, others as being too obvious, and a few as being too realistic to be funny. Now, an environmental scientist has decided to speak in favor of production, saying that it faithfully reflects what he has experienced as a climate change researcher.

In an opinion column published in The Guardian, the climate scientist Peter kalmus, author of the book Being the Change: Live Well and Spark a Climate Revolution, assures that in his experience of 15 years of research on the subject, he has concluded that “the public in general and leaders in particular, underestimate how fast, serious and permanent the climate and environmental collapse will be if humanity does not mobilize ”:

But this is not a movie about how humanity would respond to a planet-destroying comet; is a film about how humanity is responding to the planet-ending climate collapse. We live in a society where, despite an extraordinarily clear, present, and worsening climate hazard, more than half of Republican members of Congress still say climate change is a hoax and many more want to block action, and in which the official platform of the Democratic Party still enshrines massive subsidies to the fossil fuel industry; in which the current president ran on the promise that “nothing will fundamentally change.”

Despite the fact that climate change is something that has been known for a long time, people began to become aware thanks to Al Gore’s documentary An Inconvenient Truth, which exposed the risks and causes of global warming. And two years before the release of said documentary, Hollywood produced one of the great blockbusters of 2004 focused on the subject, The Day After Tomorrow – 45%, by Roland Emmerich, although being a special effects show, it was less likely take seriously the risk of the real problem. Kalmus continues:

Given all this, dismissing Don’t Look Up as too obvious might say more about the critic than it does about the movie. It’s funny and scary because it conveys a certain cold truth that climate scientists and others who understand the full depth of the climate emergency live with every day. I hope this movie, which comically shows how difficult it is to break prevailing norms, really helps to break those norms in real life.

From the above, we can say that Hollywood movies have a responsibility to make the audience aware of environmental problems, although there is always a but. Once individuals become aware, what next? Going vegan, using less electricity, and voting for politicians who make environmental promises during their campaigns in third world countries will be like wanting to put out a fire with a squirt gun. The current economic system tends towards self-destruction, and a handful of countries contribute the most to damaging the environment. The so-called “sustainable development” just seems like a desperate attempt not to tackle the real problem.

Don’t Look Up is available on Netflix and features Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in the lead roles, and in supporting roles we have Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep.

