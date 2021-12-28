Famous for being one of the package delivery and shipping companies, MRW is warning that a group of hackers is using its name to scam customers via SMS.

We are in a difficult time for the parcel sector since right now shipments are flying all over Spain, with late Christmas gifts arriving this week and the more foresighted Three Kings gifts already on the way, courier companies have a lot of work to do.

Possibly more than on Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, but we’ll never know that. What we do know is that right now there are several million Spaniards waiting for your package and they are attentive to any message, mail or stamp.

And that makes hackers take advantage of the situation, creating traps for the less skilled and the most clueless to fall into them in order to steal information, personal accounts, credit cards and who knows what else.

🚨 Alert! Possible fraud via SMS using the MRW name. Messages that are likely to be fraud are circulating. We remind you to take into account the considerations of the link to our website: https://t.co/DkDsKj8ij4 – MRW Spain (@mrw_es) December 27, 2021

As you can see, MRW itself has warned of the problem through its social networks, since it seems that some hackers have started to carry out a phishing campaign via SMS.

The message tells you that you have to pay the costs of a shipment that you are waiting for and that to do so you have to enter a URL where they explain how to make the payment.

That’s where the pirates take advantage to rob us credit card details, name, address, etc.

As always, what we must do when we receive these messages is to ignore them, since if there is any problem with our order We will be able to verify it on the official web pages of the courier companies.

Or we can also call our closest office or come over in a moment to ask about our order. On these dates be very careful and do not fall, because it can be very dangerous.