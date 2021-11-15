The paper crisis worsens and adds to the problems that the technology sector has suffered in the last year.

These are not easy times for many companies. The crisis caused by the coronavirus and the confinements has unleashed different fronts that are already more than known, such as the shortage of components that make prices more expensive or the logistical problems for the transport of goods. But are not the only ones.

In recent months we have been learning more and more details about another problem that is getting worse, which has already been baptized as the paper crisis. This does not only affect the publishing sector, now also other companies due to the need to use cardboard in shipments.

The price of paper is increasing and in La Voz de Galicia they publish that “it has gone growing at an average of between 2 and 4% every fortnight. But the scare came at the beginning of November, when all of a sudden they found an increase of 10% “.

The price increase has caused a general shortage because some companies have decided to buy as much as possible as soon as possible fearing that it will continue to become more expensive… Which in turn causes it to be more expensive due to the high demand.

Paper and cardboard are more difficult to acquire and with Black Friday on the horizon the situation worries. Just imagine all the cardboard that only a company like Amazon needs to cover shipments on this date.

This crisis is not expected to be as long-lasting or severe as that of semiconductors for obvious reasons, such as that chips are only made in very specific places. Anyway, the short-term problem becomes apparent and we will know more news in these two weeks before Black Friday 2021.

Technology companies like Apple have been warning for a long time that the best thing is advance Christmas shopping if you do not want to suffer problems. The truth is that there are more and more reasons to do so if all the crises that exist are taken into account. But don’t be scared either, we know that even if they take time, the packages will eventually arrive.