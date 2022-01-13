01/13/2022 at 12:45 CET

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna, organizer of the motorcycling world championship, has put this Thursday a clear “red line” for season 2022 by ensuring that will not accept “quarantines” from any country and, despite having drawn up a calendar of 21 races, it contemplates that they may be reduced to 19, which would meet the “minimum objective” for the year.

During your participation in the . Forum “Sport Business Days, the Spanish manager explained that “what we live in U.S last year is what we would like to achieve, that is the status for which we are already prepared to have and what we are talking about is that we will not accept quarantines “.

“Come on, if they tell us that we have to be quarantined for fourteen days, the answer is clear, no, I’m not going! That is the limit,” he stressed in a statement to the . Agency.

“As for the rest, they can ask us to have vaccination certificates or the documentation that we already did last year and that is why it was important to go to U.S as a test of what can be said to the rest of the countries, hey, that it has gone to U.S and also to Malaysia or Indonesia, where we have also gone with that same system for the end of the World Cup Superbike and it has worked, so I think there would be the limit, “he insisted.

🗣️ Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports: “In Spain, the GP that receives the most people from abroad is Aragón”. 📡 Direct: https://t.co/tKrpMDqkRg#EFEsbdFinanciación | #EFESportBusinessDays pic.twitter.com/lnld4iLS6B – . Sports (@EFEdeportes) January 13, 2022

“In addition,” he continued, “the objective is to increase the number of people who go because if instead of having 1,500 we can have 2,500, we can have”, said the CEO of Dorna, who nevertheless acknowledged that the “paddock” of the championship will never be the same as before the pandemic in relation to the number of people who were inside it during the days of competition and made the simile that this is ” like getting into a soccer team’s locker room. “

21 grand prizes

“From our point of view the training of Malaysia and Indonesia They will be proof of the current situation and it will hardly be worse, but if they are not positive we will try to ensure that the season is the same and our goal this year is to have 19 grands prix. We have 21 great prizes because we have to put them in and there are contracts to fulfill, but it may happen that one of them ‘falls’, but the minimum goal is 19 grand prizes“He pointed out without hesitation Carmelo Ezpeleta.

“We cannot put our hand on the fire with the current situation, but as it goes, the most that can happen to us is that we have to continue with last year’s bubble, doing PCR or that they begin to clearly ask us for vaccination certificates “, he clarified Ezpeleta.

Regarding the injury of Marc Márquez He stated: “It is not that I worry or not, the fact is that nothing can be done, but I think that Márquez will be fine and will return, although everyone else is also there and he is a good generation of young drivers and we will be there”.

On the withdrawal of the Italian Valentino rossi noted that “everything he has planted will stay there, and he has also consolidated his entire team, which will have an important sponsor that will support him, and although obviously the lack of Valentino It will be clear, it has already happened more times in the history of motorcycling. “

Pioneers in Qatar

The head of Dorna recalled during the event organized by the . Agency the fact that motorcycling was “one of the first major sports to reach countries like Taste and it could be said that motorcycling has to be everywhere because riders are everyone’s heritage “and it is something that has been seen over the years, for example, with Valentino rossi.

“Currently we have a very good cast of pilots in all categories because in their fair measure they are all good,” he assures Carmelo Ezpeleta, who emphasizes that for his championship “universality is important for us and, now, in particular, especially in Southeast Asia.”

In that sense the CEO of Dorna Sports recalled that “this year the world championship will Indonesia for the first time in many years and in the years to come we will go to more countries. You have to go everywhere we can go. “

Economic backing

Ezpeleta contributed his important knowledge regarding economic support in elite sports, as he was one of the first to belong to financial funds in sports sponsorship as he trained in the structure of CVC, which now comes to the world of football.

“Dorna He was part of a group called Dorna Sport Promotion, and in 1990 the FIM put out to competition the television rights that he obtained Dorna, in which I was not at the time, but they contacted me and we immediately began to work together “, he recalls Carmelo Ezpeleta.

“In 1998 a man from CVC who said that they had followed the company and that they were willing to buy from us with the entire structure, “says Ezpeleta.

“It scared me, but I thought it was the moment, the opportunity, and that afterwards we had two more funds (Bridgstone Y Canada pension fund), because what they give you is greater confidence in all aspects, “explains Carmelo Ezpeleta in the . Forum” Sport Business Days “, who at one point valued Dorna at 90 million dollars in 1998, with growth to $ 560 million in 2006, which has continued to grow ever since.

Carmelo Ezpeleta was proud at all times of the competition he leads by ensuring that they have “the best 24 pilots in the world in MotoGP, and italian Danilo petrucci is the proof of this, which is why he has impressed everyone with his performance in the Dakar rally 2022, being one of the fastest pilots despite the dunes, the ‘waypoints’ (crossing control points) and all that. ”