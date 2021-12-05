12/05/2021

Act. At 12:46 CET

The Bundesliga classic is giving a lot to talk about. Not only because of the spectacular clash offered by Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, but also because of the controversial refereeing performance by referee Felix Zwayer, who decreed a controversial penalty with 10 minutes remaining, after a hand of Hummels.

The Dortmund players did not believe the referee’s decision after reviewing the VAR, and they did not bite their tongues after the match was over. The longest was the young midfielder, Jude Bellingham, who did not hesitate to deny the existence of the penalty, “” For me it was not a penalty. Hummels he’s not even looking at the ball. There are also other decisions in the game that are not correct. “In addition, Bellingham did not hesitate to rule that”You put in a referee who has a history of rigged matches in Germany’s biggest matchup. What are you waiting for?”

Felix Zwayer was involved in a scandal of match fixing in 2005, in which he accepted a bribe. He was sentenced to 6 months without beeping.

Another of those who did not cut a hair, was Erling haaland. The Norwegian in post-match statements on ‘Viaplay Football’ called the match a “scandal” and also added that the referee did not want to intervene in a possible penalty teammate Marco Reus. “Penalty? Yes, it was clearly a penalty. I asked the referee why he didn’t go to VAR and he said it wasn’t necessary. I need to calm down a bit, I don’t want to talk anymore “