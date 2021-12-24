

Haaland celebrating in the closed-door match between Dortmund and Sevilla at Signal Iduna Park, for the Champions League

Photo: Lars Baron / . / .

Borussia Dortmund are aware of all the rumors that place their forward Erling Haaland out of their squad for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. For this reason, according to the daily Bild, the board plans to offer a succulent improvement in salary that allows the Norwegian to stay at least one more year in Germany.

The offer in question would increase Haaland’s salary at Dortmund by 100%, so that the tip would go from earning 8 million annually to 16 million euros.

If the increase takes place, the Scandinavian would become the highest paid of the squad above the club captain Marco Reus, who wins 12 millions euros per season.

Borussia Dortmund will offer Haaland DOUBLE HIS SALARY from 8 to 16 million euros per season and a ‘lucrative agreement with a sports brand’ to renew for one more year. (@BILD) #BVB 🇧🇻💰 pic.twitter.com/KQwlhcxHUK – Total Football (@FutbolTotalCF) December 22, 2021

The same newspaper also assures that the funds to seek the permanence of Haaland in the club would come from the hand of Puma, a brand that dresses the Germans and that would come into play with an important sponsorship contract for the attacker.

The Borussia Dortmund CEO Han-Joachim Watzke, spoke about the difficulty of retaining Haaland in the interest of big clubs in Europe, but did not lose hope.

“We understand that another year of Erling with us would be very good for his development, but if he wants a new destination, we would also understand that,” said Watzke.

Watzke himself was the one who confirmed in recent days Real Madrid’s interest in Haaland, among others. “No matter where I go, everyone approaches me with the Erling Haaland topic. I just know for sure that Real Madrid have a great interest in him. I could name twenty-five others now. But in that case I know for sure ”, he revealed.

The interest of clubs such as Real Madrid, Manchester City or FC Barcelona in the Norwegian stems from the clause -which will be activated in the month of January- which dictates that any club that wants to take over the services of the 9 will have to pay between 75 and 80 million euros to the termination clause; an amount that the greats of Europe would consider affordable for the performance that Haaland has shown in the last year.

For now, Haaland maintains a contract with Dortmund until 2024 and we will have to wait to find out what the future holds in European football.