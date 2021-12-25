12/25/2021 at 08:00 CET

While a good part of the Catalan population is enjoying a good plate of cannelloni, sitting at a table full of glasses of wine and cava, and with their families around them discussing the new measures implemented by the Government to combat COVID, in the UK thousands of people will share space, covered up to their ears to avoid catching a cold, but happy to be able to encourage their team to achieve the three points in a new day of the Premier league.

On December 26, San Esteban in Catalonia and also in other countries such as Ireland, is a great day for football in the United Kingdom. The famous Boxing Day is here, the day in which dozens of stadiums of the four professional categories of English football will have an official match. And they could be more if it weren’t for the fact that many matches have been suspended due to the appearance of several coronavirus outbreaks in teams of all levels.. Just as tea time is untouchable, Boxing Day is untouchable, even at a time when the Omicron variant is forcing football stadiums to close to the public as is the case in the Bundesliga.

“Boxing Day is the most famous day of the entire season. That is why, even with the COVID problems, they are trying not to stop, to keep playing & rdquor ;, comments midfielder Oriol Romeu to Sport Dossier. The former Barça veteran and one of the leading footballers at Southampton believes that this day is “the most important & rdquor; of the course. At least, “the one with the most visibility for the league and for the clubs & rdquor ;. But where does this tradition come from? There are several versions about the origin of Boxing Day, the ‘day of the boxes’, in its translation into Spanish.

The first, from the 16th century. During the time of the British Empire, it is said that priests carried a box to ships that were engaged in international trade. The religious brought the box on board before starting the journey and asked the sailors to put money in it. If the ship returned to the port of origin, the box was delivered to the priest and he distributed its contents to the poor the day after Christmas, that is, December 26. Other versions date back to the Middle Ages, a time when the Church decided to open the box for all year round donations for Saint Stephen and distribute the money among the most disadvantaged, who were also given boxes with food.

They can choose the one they like the most. But the truth is that Boxing Day is still today a day of happiness in the United Kingdom, despite the fact that family meals are always missing a brother-in-law or several of the older cousins, who have decided to go to the stadium to enjoy football.

“Some would rather be at home & rdquor ;, says Oriol Romeu. “But to me, personally, I don’t care. Some Christmases I have spent alone and nothing happens. If I didn’t have to do anything I would say yes, I feel nostalgic, but the fact of playing makes up for it. Just like when I was young it didn’t bother me not to go out to party because the next day I would play, now it doesn’t hurt either because I do what I like & rdquor;The midfielder acknowledges that, however, he understands that some foreign teammates take it differently: “There are players who have young children and who want to spend Christmas as a family. And sometimes we have to travel on the 25th. It’s normal to be missed & rdquor ;.

Christmas, on another date

Footballers in the Premier League or in the other three professional categories of English football find it difficult to celebrate Christmas Day with their family if there is work to do. Boxing Day implies that on December 25, players must train. Either in the morning or in the afternoon, there will be a preparatory session for the next day’s game. Few things can be done if, in addition, the team has to travel far from its municipality because the commitment has to be fulfilled outside the home.

Christmas, for some footballers, must be moved from date. “This year my family came to see me and just before they left, I think it was on December 16, we had a meal to celebrate Christmas. We ate duck, a good dessert and decorated the table & rdquor;, says Romeu, who is not affected by running out of celebration. “It can happen to you and it has to be accepted. Sometimes we have also played on the 1st of January and on the 31st you spend the night at the & rdquor;, says the professional, who has been wearing the colors of the ‘Saints’ for six seasons.

This year, for Boxing Day, Southampton will visit West Ham at the London Olympics. But Ralph Hassenhüttl, the coach, will allow his players to enjoy the meal on the 25th. He already celebrated with his family ten days before, but Oriol Romeu will sit at a table to share Christmas with some friends: “On the 25th I will eat with an older couple who are friends of mine and then we will travel to London. On other occasions we train on the 25th in the morning, but this time they let us eat at home, we train in the afternoon and then we go to London & rdquor;. At the very least, the midfielder will eat together on such an important day before traveling to the capital of England, where the derby between Tottenham and Crystal Palace will also be played.

A party in the stands

For players, Boxing Day is a normal day. One more day in which they have to leave their skin on the grass to achieve the three points and continue with their goals in the Premier League, the Championship, League One or League Two. For the teams, nothing varies, the footballers concentrate, travel and compete like every weekend. But there are those who look askance at the stands when he jumps onto the field.

“We always have the intensity, this does not change. But yes, in stadiums you see many young people in the stands, people are dressed up and there is a very festive atmosphere & rdquor ;, says Romeu, who despite not wanting to be distracted from what really interests him, which is to win, admits that the atmosphere It is perceived: “When it comes to playing, we concentrate, we do our thing. Of course, there is a more cheerful atmosphere. It is a different and festive day, it is a great tradition & rdquor;.

This season the calendar has once again provided great games for this date, but it will hardly be equal to what was experienced in 1963, the highest-scoring Boxing Day in history. 66 goals were scored in ten games, with scandal defeats like the one that Manchester United received in Burnley, in which the scoreboard reflected a 6-1 – the same result with which Liverpool beat Stoke -, or the one that Fulham endorsed Ipswich (10-1).

There was also a West Ham 2-8 Blackburn, a Blackpool 1-5 Chelsea or a four-way tie between West Brom and Tottenham. An unforgettable Boxing Day that will remain forever in the memory of English football fans, as will be the first football game in history, the one played precisely on December 26, 1860 between Sheffield Football Club and Hallam Football Club., a team also founded in the city of the ‘Steelers’, the cradle of the beautiful game.