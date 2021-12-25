12/25/2021 at 07:54 CET

Panenka

Madrid, December 20, 2021

Dear diary, I am lucky to have you. If not, I would feel so lonely & mldr; Of course you are not my only friend. I am a popular man, I always have been, and I have not lacked people around me, people prepared to do me a favor whenever necessary. Good colleagues like Joan Laporta, for example, whom I can always count on lately. Good old Jan reminds me of the Pujol of the 90s; with the best disposition so that things in Madrid work in the best way. The Catalanism that we like. But I recognize that only with you, daily, I can be completely sincere. Just to tell you that you are the only newspaper in Spain in which there is no bad talk about me or Real … What a persecution! I need a confidant like you (in writing, better than in audio), and more so now that we are at war. At war against La Liga. There was a time when I could come to think that Thebes was born to get along with me: He is a romantic, a nostalgic, and above all, a declared Madridista. Everything fit. But money spoils everything, my friend. I know what I’m talking about. Money only brings trouble … Other people’s money, I mean. Because now the League has insisted that the rest of the teams enter more millions than they deserve. Of course, having them tied for 50 years. ‘Impulse’, they call it. My first ‘impulse’ would be to take them to court. For the love of God, I have not seen a more abusive contract in my entire life (and in that, I also know what I’m talking about). Why was it that when I offered my solution in the form of a Super League there was not so much unanimity? But we all benefited! The greats play a competition that generates interest and the rest can be enjoyed on TV so richly. Win-win. Make no mistake: who is interested in a league that wins Atleti? And what mania is that of sharing profits, redistributing wealth & mldr ;? What are we? Center-left? To me that of distributing only convinces me when Casemiro does it. But, boy, the thing did not work. I was doing well and look at the one that was armed. My ears are still ringing. With this Super League, in the end, the same thing happened to me as with other of my projects: a good earthquake has formed.

F. Pérez