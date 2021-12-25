12/25/2021 at 07:58 CET

There are cities in which the streets are simple urban roads, names only serve to distinguish people and history is hardly a school subject. Belfast, of course, does not belong to that group of cities. Because the capital of Northern Ireland – a territory that depending on the interlocutor will be defined as a country, a region of Ireland or a British province – It is a city in which the streets have served for decades as militarized borders; some names are still pregnant with pain and sectarian hatred; and history, far from belonging to the past, feeds grievances in two communities in secular conflict.

On the one hand, the supporters of continuing to belong to the United Kingdom, among whom the Protestant religion predominates. On the other hand, the defenders of a unification with the Republic of Ireland, the vast majority Catholics. With such sociopolitical polarization it is not surprising that in Belfast there is not one derby … but two.

And the two dispute next Monday, as usual when Boxing Day coincides with a Sunday. The Linfield-Glentoran and the Cliftonville-Crusaders will kick off at the same time – three in the afternoon local time – and three miles away. The first happens to be the Big two derby although some moderns try to impose the label of Classic Bel –The Belfast classic–.

In Northern Irish football, nobody has more titles than Linfield, and only Linfield has more than Glentoran, which justifies that of Big Two. Both have, in any case, mostly Protestant fans, so their rivalry seems to be missing an ingredient: the identity, parsley of all sauces for a century in Northern Ireland. Ingredient, by the way, that does occur in the other derby.

Celtic’s shadow

Because Cliftonville and Crusaders, despite living in the north of the city, have very different contexts that explain their recent rivalry. Everything rotted during the Troubles, which is the softened way in which the locals refer to the low intensity civil war fought between Republicans and Unionists during the second half of the last century, which resulted in some 3,500 deaths between both sides..

The streets surrounding the Solitude camp were then filled with Catholic families, sheltering there from other mostly Protestant neighborhoods. That was one of two reasons why Cliftonville – which had originally served as an inter-community club, with fans of both stripes – began to look like the team of the Irish nationalists. The other big reason was even more overwhelming: there was no other club that represented Catholics in soccer in a territory where about half of its population was..

There wasn’t but there had been. Belfast Celtic flew, like the massive Glasgow club in Scotland, the Irish tricolor. He won 14 leagues and against Protestant Linfield he kept the original Big Two, the authentic one. But this sporting rivalry was compounded by frequent altercations in the stands. Until on Boxing Day 1948 some Linfield proto-hooligans jumped onto the field and almost lynched three Celtic footballers. One of them, forward Jimmy Jones, had to undergo surgery to save a leg. Months later, Celtic decided to disband, leaving the Belfast Catholics without a team.

It took three decades for Cliftonville to win a trophy for non-Unionist Belfast. It was the 1979 cup, in full Troubles: a year with more than 100 victims of terrorism, hunger strikes by IRA prisoners and a shocking attack on the ship of Lord Mountbatten, cousin of Queen Elizabeth II. Just one week before his assassination, on August 21, 1979, the Cliftonville visited the Crusaders’ fiefdom.

That game would not enter the annals of sport but it would become the largest police deployment in the history of UK football. To separate 3,000 Protestant spectators from about 1,000 Catholics, it took nearly 2,000 officers. By comparison, keeping an eye on an Old Firm in Glasgow was easy. And even cheap.

The peace process that began in 1998 has been easing tensions. The atmosphere in Belfast today is more breathable, also in its stadiums. On Monday the city will once again experience two derbies, which also bring together the top four finishers. Meanwhile, in the fourth division another club has resurrected an old name: Belfast Celtic. History, in Ireland, always comes back.

CLIFTONVILLE-CRUSADERS

BELFAST

54 ° 35’N 05 ° 55’W

–

Population (metropolitan area)

675,000 inhabitants

Country

North Ireland

Distance between stadiums

2.7 km (from Solitude Stadium to Seaview Stadium)

Tips hat-trick

–

HOW TO GET

It is not difficult to find low cost flights to its two airports. The closest to the city is named after the best Northern Irish footballer of all time, George Best. Another option is to fly to Dublin and enjoy Ireland by car.

WHAT TO VISIT

The peace process has turned the conflict into a tourist claim. Stroll down Falls Road, with its Republican murals, or Shankill Road, with its Unionist graffiti. The non-politicians have the Titanic Museum, in the shipyards where that ship was launched.

WHERE TO GO OUT

Remember that although it smells like Ireland, looks like Ireland and is in Ireland, Belfast belongs to the United Kingdom. You will have to exchange euros for pounds, to enter the pubs and order a few pints. At Kelly’s Cellar, you can also enjoy live music.

NEXT MATCH

Monday, 12.27.2021 (4pm)