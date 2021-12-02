In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Huawei has put a new watch on sale, and as usual it does so by lowering its price in a double way that makes it a bargain.

If you want to buy a sports smartwatch now, you are surely evaluating different models, although if what you are looking for is one that gives you more for less, probably the best smartwatch now is the recently launched Huawei Watch GT3.

Its price is only 229 euros, since it includes a discount on its official price, but it also comes with a gift: the FreeBuds 4 headphones, valued at more than 100 euros and with active noise cancellation.

It is a double bargain without equal, and is that the final price of the watch moves little above 100 euros, difficult to match if we take into account its benefits, which have little to envy, for example, Garmin sports watches or even to the best smartwatches of 2021.

To get started, The battery life of the Huawei Watch GT3 reaches two weeks without many problems. Even using GPS intensively, its battery life is still much longer than that of most of its rivals, which barely exceed 48 hours.

It measures more than 100 sports, including classics such as running or swimming, but it also has other somewhat more heterodox activities such as yoga or Pilates, which are not usually part of the repertoire of quantifiable activities on sports watches.

Of course, as a running watch it is especially good, since it copies one of the functions of the specialized brands that is most useful, such as the personal trainer. It will automatically detect your performance and the pace you can reach to recommend training sessions, intensity and how much you should rest, a way to improve little by little thanks to your watch.

Also measures SpO2 automatically throughout the day, issuing alerts if saturation begins to drop too low, something that would indicate the presence of a serious problem.

It is sold by the official Huawei store in Spain for the 229 euros mentioned, a price that includes free shipping to any part of the country. It sells it exclusively because right now it is not possible to buy it in stores like Amazon.

