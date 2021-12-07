Appointment with history. It’s what Stephen Curry has in two nights, in the next Warriors game. The rival, the Blazers, can be both victim and witness of a moment that can, we still do not know, remain for the annals. Curry scored 7 triples against the Magic and is only 15 behind the record of Ray Allen, the leader in this statistical section of the history of the best league in the world. The 2,973 scored by the spectacular shooter are the number to be beaten by an absolutely generational, extraordinary, enormous and legendary player. One that has changed the game, the predominant style in a competition that is always difficult to master.. And that it has been the face of one of the greatest dynasties of all time.

The so-called triple era has been led by the Warriors player. And it will be through the triples as he makes history. Of course, the double challenge is more than complicated. Arriving will come but … will he do it in the next game? Curry has not denied that he can give it a try and Steve Kerr has said he sees him as perfectly capable. And there’s clear reason to think it’s possible: The Warrors play the Blazers at the Chase Center before starting a tour of the Eastern Conference. And the added value of doing something like this in front of your audience makes the duel against the Oregonians absolutely historic. Or not. But the doubt is there. And if the base starts plugged in … what could happen?

Now the data is there. Not only is the record for the all-time leader in triples at stake. Also the one with the most triples scored in a single game; never anybody, in the history of the NBA, has scored 15 times from beyond the line. The record, 14 triples, is held by Klay Thompson, longed for and close to returning to competition. Stephen Curry beat him before the guard, but stayed at one less: 13. Curry also reached 12, when the record was shared by Kobe Bryant and Doney Marshall. That is far away and it was only a matter of time before that dozen that lasted more than a decade were beaten. The era of triples, with a massive number of launchers from the outside that is far from the figures of the pastHe has broken many annotation stops, he has managed to multiply the triple-doubles and for the centers to act as authentic playmakers. It has changed everything.

And in the meantime, it’s perfectly possible for Curry to hit 16 3-pointers in one game. Well, it’s actually unlikely. Almost impossible. But if someone can do it, it is that base that has managed to reproduce in full reality what previously only existed in the imagination.. Of course, to achieve it he has to shoot more than he has done so far (he averages 13.2 attempts out of three this season, of which he scores 5.4). And he has scored a top 9, up to four times, with 20 maximum attempts (7 hits that day) in a Warriors loss to the Grizzlies. Against the Nets, in an exercise of courage and tremendous pride, he went 9 of 14 on triples, his best percentage, and scored 37 points, with 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

Is it, therefore, possible the machado? A good start to the game and having a lot of work done before the break will be necessary. The rest will be done by the devoted public and the magic that surrounds the NBA. Curry is a player who has always been by and for the teamHe has never been obsessed with records and has been on the bench during garbage minutes instead of wanting to change the world with numbers that are in another dimension. But maybe, just maybe, the fact of having something so closely related to his main hallmark, those triples that, among many other things, they have led him into a story that is getting bigger, spanning longer and more successes. Curry, faced with the impossible. Again.