Now that we have returned to the office or the university, it is time to have to take our car or go to public transport practically every morning or every afternoon, which can be a considerable additional expense for our economy and sometimes also a nuisance if we usually run into the different traffic jams or crowds first thing in the morning, as happens in Madrid.

But if your university or work is not very far from your home, perhaps you should leave your car well parked, and buy some of the electric scooters it has Xiaomi on the market, some scooters for both beginners and advanced users and that you can get now with a succulent discount.

And we have a double offer in Aliexpress Plaza, because on the one hand we have the excellent Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 at only 470 euros and also the Mi Scooter 1S at 355 euros, both reduced in price compared to what was previously marked, and now We tell you that the discount for both together reaches almost 200 euros.

This new Xiaomi scooter renews the standard range of the brand, extending the battery autonomy up to 30km and maintaining the maximum speed at 25 km / h.

This version of the popular Xiaomi scooter improves autonomy, already amounting to 45 km. In addition, it has a 300W motor much more suitable to overcome large slopes.

So being able to get the Mi Scooter Electric 1S at 355 euros and the Pro 2 at 470 euros is a unique opportunity, being able to choose one or the other according to what you can afford economically and the design of each of them.

Best of all, they are sold through Aliexpress Plaza, that is, They are shipments from Spain without customs or VAT extra, and above all you will receive it at home in just a few days.

On the one hand the Xiaomi Mi Scooter Electric 1S It can reach a maximum speed of 25 km / h, weighs 12.5 kilos, has 8.5-inch tires and thanks to its high-security lithium battery it can travel up to 30 km on a single charge.

Then he Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 It has a maximum power of 600W, it can reach 45km on a single charge, it has a maximum speed of 25km / h, 8.5-inch wheels, multifunctional panel and aerospace aluminum body.

They are products that it is not usual to see them discounted since they sell quite well, and according to your requirements with this type of electric scooters you can choose either of the two options since both have a succulent discount.