12/08/2021 at 06:30 CET

Roger Payró

Sevilla bet everything on the Champions League but can be left with nothing. Also outside the Europa League, his fetish competition. But the Seville team has been dreaming big for a long time and aspires to once again be among the best of the highest continental competition. For it, Julen Lopetegui’s men must win yes or yes in Austria. It would be worth it to Salzburg with a draw, a luxury that the Andalusian team cannot afford.

The team arrives at the appointment certainly tired. He has not had much room to rest his main swords Lopetegui, weighed down by injuries for several weeks. En-Nesyri, Navas, Suso, Lamela and Acuña are out due to injury, to which are added Gudelj and Iddrisi, not registered for the competition.

Few surprises are expected in the starting eleven, which It will be the same as against Villarreal with the forced exchange of Augustinsson for Acuña. Adrián, Valentino, Juan María, Luismi, Cruz and Juanlu, from the subsidiary, completed the call. The club also plays a lot in the economic sphere, which was contemplating at least accessing the second round. His group, which from 9:00 p.m. will come to the boil, it can be twisted like a sock. They all depend on themselves to pass and even Sevilla could lead if Lille stumble in Wolfsburg. A night that promises emotions.

For its part, Salzburg wants to meet with history. Matthias Jaissle’s side may be the first Austrian team to make it to the Champions League finals. The two defeats against the French and Germans complicated his options and dynamited the group in passing.

The truth is that few teams beat them boldly. They are the youngest team of all those competing in the Champions League, with an average age of 22, and their coach, at 33, is also the youngest coach. Bernardo, Junuzovic, Okoh and Wöber will be their absences injury while Okafor is doubtful.

Who will not miss the duel is Adeyemi. His great pearl, desired by Barça and half of Europe, will be at the tip of the spear and you already know how Sevilla spends them. In Sánchez-Pizjuán they still remember their mischief on the first day.

Probable lineups:

Salzburg: Kohn; Kristensen, Solet, Onguene, Ulmer; Capaldo, Camara, Siewald; Aaronson; Adeyemi, Sesko

Seville: Bond; Montiel, Diego Carlos, Kounde, Augustinsson; Jordan, Fernando, Rakitic; Papu Gomez, Rafa Mir, Ocampos.

Referee: Slavko Vincic (Slovenia).

Stadium: RedBul Arena.

Hour: 21.00.