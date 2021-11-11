The Argentina coach, Lionel scaloni, said this Thursday that Lionel Messi, that dragged muscular discomfort, is “fine” and “available” for Friday’s game against Uruguay, but midfielder Leandro Paredes is “ruled out” due to injury.

“Messi did differentiated training in the first days. On Wednesday it intensified a little more and, in principle, it is available. This afternoon we will make the last decision, “said Scaloni at a press conference.

“We have different variants. In principle, we think that Leo (Messi) is fine. The concern does not go through who would be, numerically we have plenty of players. That keeps us calm. Living with Leo is easy, he always wants to play and I always want him to play. His attitude is a source of pride ”, he added.

Paulo Dybala and Alejandro ‘el Papu’ Gómez are the variants that Scaloni handles in case Messi suffers from his injury.

Ángel Correa, Joaquín Correa and Julián Álvarez are other players with possibilities of getting into the starting eleven.

The one who will be out is Paredes, who suffered a tear in his quadriceps in mid-October and has not played since.

“Paredes is ruled out for this game. We have alternatives that can do just as well as him. The rest of the team will be practically the same as the last match, but I can’t confirm it yet ”.

Most likely, Guido Rodríguez will play in his place.

If there are no surprises, Argentina’s formation against Uruguay will be with Emiliano Martínez in goal, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi and Marcos Acuña in defense, Rodrigo de Paul, Guido Rodríguez and Giovani Lo Celso in midfield and Ángel Di María, Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martínez as forwards.

“Our team is the protagonist with the ball and when we don’t have it, we suffer. We will see what is the game that Uruguay proposes, they have many casualties. It is a very difficult match. Uruguay has its casualties, but plays at home and needs to score points. There is no use thinking about the next one if we have this game ahead of us first. ”, Said the coach.

The list of 33 players presented by Argentina includes several surprises, such as the presence of youth Thiago Almada (Vélez Sarsfield), Santiago Simón (River Plate), Exequiel Zeballos (Boca Juniors), Cristian Medina (Boca Juniors), Matías Soulé (Juventus) ), Gastón Ávila (Rosario Central) and Federico Gómez Gerth (Tigre).

For Scaloni, “it is great that the youngest” train with “the best” because they are “the future of the national team.”

“We believe they have a level and that they can show it. We want the youth to mix with the players of the major. Let them know what a concentration is, eat together, throw a wall with them. There are players who have already shown that they can be a variant, “he said.

